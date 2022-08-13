Read full article on original website
Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
GasBuddy: Fuel prices in South Carolina, across the nation fall for 9th straight week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As students return to school, parents driving them are still seeing some relief at the gas pumps. On Monday, GasBuddy shared that fuel prices both in South Carolina and around the United States continued their decline from record highs reached in the spring. Average gas...
Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes
FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
DHEC releases updated COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — With students and teachers returning to school, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering guidance to keep campuses as safe as possible from COVID-19. In addition, the update comes after the CDC issued changes to its guidance on Aug. 11.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
