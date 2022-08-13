ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
POLITICS
wach.com

Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes

FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

DHEC releases updated COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — With students and teachers returning to school, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering guidance to keep campuses as safe as possible from COVID-19. In addition, the update comes after the CDC issued changes to its guidance on Aug. 11.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
City
Mountain Home, UT
City
Eagle Mountain, UT
Local
Idaho Government
City
Salmon, ID
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Mountain Home, ID
Eagle Mountain, UT
Government
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Utah State
wach.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy