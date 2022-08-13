It seems one of WWE SmackDown's biggest stars is dealing with back issues, as today ProWrestling.net revealed that Drew McIntyre was pulled from WWE Live events this weekend. McIntyre is experiencing lower back soreness, but Fightful's report stated that surgery isn't expected to be required and that he is just resting up. Pulling him from events is considered a precautionary move, which makes sense since he was still active for last night's episode of SmackDown. McIntyre is also still expected to be available for WWE Clash at the Castle, where he will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Hopefully, McIntyre feels better soon.

