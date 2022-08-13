Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A single-engine airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on a county roadway near Kearney on Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an airplane on a county roadway south of E. 92nd Street and N. Avenue, northwest of Kearney at around 3:57 p.m. According...
foxnebraska.com
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
Airplane makes emergency landing on road in Buffalo County
KEARNEY, Neb.-Authorities said a pilot was uninjured after making an emergency landing on a Buffalo County road. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said at around 3:57 p.m., on Friday, deputies received a report of an airplane on a county road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave., northwest of Kearney.
Sand Hills Express
Vehicle Accident Near Callaway & Structure Fire in Arcadia on Monday 8/15
CALLAWAY – At approximately 10:08 a.m. on Monday, August 15 a vehicle accident on Road 419 and Highway 40 was reported west of Callaway. A passenger was transported to the hospital in an individual vehicle rather than an ambulance. Crews from Callaway and surrounding towns were on the scene. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident occurred on private property.
Kearney Hub
Kearney residents lose electrical service Saturday afternoon
KEARNEY — More than 4,100 Nebraska Public Power District customers in south Kearney were without electricity Saturday afternoon. According to NPPD spokesman Grant Otten, mechanical issues led to the outage at 3:26 p.m. He said all but 425 customers were back online by 4:26 p.m. Power was restored to...
NebraskaTV
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
knopnews2.com
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
KSNB Local4
Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
foxnebraska.com
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Police say a man bloodied a Planet Fitness toilet & flushed needle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested after police say he caused quite the scene at the Planet Fitness in Grand Island this week. Authorities tell Channel 8 this all started a little after 7:00 last night. They were contacted about a man who appeared to be under...
KETV.com
Two people arrested after Nebraska State Patrol finds more than 100 pounds of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. — Two people were arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 80. Around 1 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal near Giltner and initiated a traffic stop, according to authorities.
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Kearney Hub
Photos: The Wall That Heals, final night
The 37th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion hosted the traveling exhibit, The Wall That Heals, at Patriot Park in Kearney Thursday through Sunday. The wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Kearney Hub
Diaper Depot: Kearney church provides free diapers to those in need
KEARNEY — As Pam Hill listened to a sermon at a First Baptist Church worship service five or six years ago, she heard the pastor encourage her to be a disciple of God. Prior to the sermon, the church had shown a video about the Diaper Depot at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, where diapers were given away once a month to anyone who needs them, no questions asked.
Kearney Hub
UNK students, ex-Hub intern, win state broadcasting awards
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students won first place in three categories during the Nebraska Broadcasters Association’s annual Pinnacle Awards competition. Presented Wednesday at Embassy Suites in Lincoln, the awards recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations.
KSNB Local4
Terms of settlement agreement between teachers and GI public schools revealed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Seven teachers formerly classified as substitutes are getting one-time back pay and will be considered full-time employees going forward if they continue to work for the district. That was the substance of an agreement settling a lawsuit filed in January by the Grand Island Education...
Kearney Hub
Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders
As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.
doniphanherald.com
Wilcox community raises more than $200,000 for family of man who died in farm accident
WILCOX — A live auction for the family of a Wilcox man who died in a farming accident brought in more than $200,000. James “Jarad” Robinson, 39, died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from his injuries. Jarad and his wife, Lyndsay, have three sons. The community rallied together to organize a benefit barbecue and live and silent auction for Jarad’s family Aug. 5 at the Wilcox-Hildreth High School gym in Wilcox.
KSNB Local4
Two more days of summer heat before the big cooldown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another sun-filled day for most today. The only exception was in north and northeast spots where you saw clouds and a few showers this afternoon keeping your highs in the 70s and low 80s. Elsewhere around the state highs ranged from the mid to upper 80s east to low to mid 90s west. The hot spot today was in southwest southern areas where the thermometer spiked into the upper 90s and triple digits. A few more clouds move in overnight as a disturbance moves through the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 60s across the region. Tomorrow we will see more clouds but similar temperatures. Winds will be generally out of the east southeast between 5 and 15 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 80s east to mid 90s west and upper 90s and triple digits south and southwest.
