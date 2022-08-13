ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxnebraska.com

Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road

KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
Sand Hills Express

Vehicle Accident Near Callaway & Structure Fire in Arcadia on Monday 8/15

CALLAWAY – At approximately 10:08 a.m. on Monday, August 15 a vehicle accident on Road 419 and Highway 40 was reported west of Callaway. A passenger was transported to the hospital in an individual vehicle rather than an ambulance. Crews from Callaway and surrounding towns were on the scene. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident occurred on private property.
CALLAWAY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney residents lose electrical service Saturday afternoon

KEARNEY — More than 4,100 Nebraska Public Power District customers in south Kearney were without electricity Saturday afternoon. According to NPPD spokesman Grant Otten, mechanical issues led to the outage at 3:26 p.m. He said all but 425 customers were back online by 4:26 p.m. Power was restored to...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
knopnews2.com

Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
KSNB Local4

Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
JUNIATA, NE
Kearney Hub

Photos: The Wall That Heals, final night

The 37th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion hosted the traveling exhibit, The Wall That Heals, at Patriot Park in Kearney Thursday through Sunday. The wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Kearney Hub

Diaper Depot: Kearney church provides free diapers to those in need

KEARNEY — As Pam Hill listened to a sermon at a First Baptist Church worship service five or six years ago, she heard the pastor encourage her to be a disciple of God. Prior to the sermon, the church had shown a video about the Diaper Depot at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, where diapers were given away once a month to anyone who needs them, no questions asked.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK students, ex-Hub intern, win state broadcasting awards

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students won first place in three categories during the Nebraska Broadcasters Association’s annual Pinnacle Awards competition. Presented Wednesday at Embassy Suites in Lincoln, the awards recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders

As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Wilcox community raises more than $200,000 for family of man who died in farm accident

WILCOX — A live auction for the family of a Wilcox man who died in a farming accident brought in more than $200,000. James “Jarad” Robinson, 39, died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from his injuries. Jarad and his wife, Lyndsay, have three sons. The community rallied together to organize a benefit barbecue and live and silent auction for Jarad’s family Aug. 5 at the Wilcox-Hildreth High School gym in Wilcox.
WILCOX, NE
KSNB Local4

Two more days of summer heat before the big cooldown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another sun-filled day for most today. The only exception was in north and northeast spots where you saw clouds and a few showers this afternoon keeping your highs in the 70s and low 80s. Elsewhere around the state highs ranged from the mid to upper 80s east to low to mid 90s west. The hot spot today was in southwest southern areas where the thermometer spiked into the upper 90s and triple digits. A few more clouds move in overnight as a disturbance moves through the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 60s across the region. Tomorrow we will see more clouds but similar temperatures. Winds will be generally out of the east southeast between 5 and 15 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 80s east to mid 90s west and upper 90s and triple digits south and southwest.
HASTINGS, NE

