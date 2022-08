LEESBURG — Tickets for the 2022 LCHS Distinguished Alumni Banquet are now on sale. Individual tickets are on sale for $20 per person, or $150 for a table of 8.

The banquet will take place on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Bindery @ Oakland Library, 445 Oakland Parkway West in Leesburg. Tickets are available at the Lee County Chamber of Commerce and Lee County Board of Education during regular business hours.