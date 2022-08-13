ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head-on crash kills rural Eveleth woman

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP – A 39-year-old rural Eveleth woman was killed late Friday night in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, which is west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The name of the victim and the other driver were not available as this edition went to press.

Alcohol was said to be a factor in the crash and the driver of the other vehicle is facing criminal charges, the news release said.

The woman’s car was eastbound on Highway 21 around 11:30 p.m. before colliding with a westbound pickup truck that was driven by a 40-year-old man from Virginia. The driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The news release said the pickup truck had apparently crossed over the centerline of Highway 21 into the oncoming traffic lane in a curve before striking the victim’s car. The driver of the truck received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Duluth hospital for treatment.

“Alcohol was a major factor in the crash,’’ the news release said, and “the driver of the pickup truck is facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide, in addition to crimes relating to driving under the influence upon his release from the hospital.’’

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Babbitt Police Department and area first responders were also dispatched to the accident.

FOX 21 Online

One Dead After Two Vehicle Accident in Embarrass Township

EMBARRASS, Minn. – One person is dead and one person will likely face charges after a fatal two vehicle accident in central St. Louis County Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the accident just after 11:30 p.m. on August 12, 2022. It took place on the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, just to the west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135.
EMBARRASS, MN
trfradio.com

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Accident

A Cook area man was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Glen Ellsworth Economy, 59 was killed when the northbound 2011 Corvette he was driving rolled while attempting to pass another vehicle on Highway 53 at Heino Road in Angora Township. According to the State Patrol report, Economy lost control of the vehicle just after 6:30pm. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the accident.
kdal610.com

Cook Man Dies In Highway 53 Crash

ANGORA TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A one vehicle crash on Highway 53 near the Heino Road in Angora Township resulted in the death of a 59 year old Cook man. The Minnesota State Patrol says the northbound Corvette driven by Glen Economy lost control while passing another vehicle, left the roadway and rolled.
CBS Minnesota

Alcohol believed to be major factor in crash that killed 39-year-old woman

EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Officers say alcohol was a major factor in a fatal crash late Friday night on Highway 21.Responders were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at approximately 11:32 p.m.The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 when it was struck by a pickup truck driving westbound. It appears the pickup truck crossed the centerline of the highway into oncoming traffic.The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as a 39-year-old from Rural Eveleth, Minn. The 40-year-old pickup truck driver had minor injuries and was taken to a Duluth hospital for treatment. The driver from Virginia, Minn. is charged with criminal vehicular homicide upon his release from the hospital.The crash remains under investigation.
VIRGINIA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Wanted fugitive taken into custody

DULUTH, MN -- A wanted Duluth fugitive was taken into custody Monday night after violating his parole. According to the Duluth Police Department, a 29-year-old man who was out on bail for 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting in St. Louis County.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County

A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
VIRGINIA, MN
fox9.com

2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways

(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota

ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
ANGORA, MN
Ely Echo

Ely Police Report for July 16-31, 2022

• Traffic Stop- Individual issued a citation for Driving after Revocation. • Animal Disturbance- Officers were contacted about two dogs in a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was located and the air conditioner was on. • Loud Music- Officers were contacted about loud music that was playing. Officers were...
ELY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl

2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Hibbing police say they have found the missing 8-year-old girl. According to a post on their Facebook page, it appears she was found safe. No word what led to her going missing or if she was in immediate danger. This is a developing story. Check back for...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thousands of Minnesota nurses to decide on strike Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota nurses - 15,000 of them - are voting Monday to decide whether or not to go on strike.The Minnesota Nurses Association says it's concerned about staff shortages, retention and safety. MNA says it's lost 2,000 members since the beginning of the pandemic.The strike authorization vote will need a two-thirds majority to pass. If it passes, union leaders would be able to set a strike date with at least 10 days' notice to employers, but could keep negotiating and reach a settlement before a strike happens.MNA says these issues have gone unresolved in negotiations with hospital executives over the last five months. Hospitals say they're disappointed that the union has chosen to vote on a strike and that they are increasing wages. The nurses are from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports up in Duluth. WCCO is monitoring the strike vote, so check back for updates. 
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior

Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota

Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
proctorjournal.com

Golden Spike Treasure Hunt underway

Clues for the Hoghead Festival Golden Spike Treasure Hunt will be posted everyday here and at the Proctor Journal at 9 a.m. THAT WILL HELP LEAD THE WAY TO THE PLACE OF ITS PERCH. ALL SEEKERS ARE WELCOME. IT’S NORTH OF THE DUECE. AND TO KEEP OUT IN FRONT.
PROCTOR, MN
