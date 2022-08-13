Head-on crash kills rural Eveleth woman

EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP – A 39-year-old rural Eveleth woman was killed late Friday night in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, which is west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The name of the victim and the other driver were not available as this edition went to press.

Alcohol was said to be a factor in the crash and the driver of the other vehicle is facing criminal charges, the news release said.

The woman’s car was eastbound on Highway 21 around 11:30 p.m. before colliding with a westbound pickup truck that was driven by a 40-year-old man from Virginia. The driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The news release said the pickup truck had apparently crossed over the centerline of Highway 21 into the oncoming traffic lane in a curve before striking the victim’s car. The driver of the truck received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Duluth hospital for treatment.

“Alcohol was a major factor in the crash,’’ the news release said, and “the driver of the pickup truck is facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide, in addition to crimes relating to driving under the influence upon his release from the hospital.’’

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Babbitt Police Department and area first responders were also dispatched to the accident.