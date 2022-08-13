For years if you wanted to buy a convertible four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO