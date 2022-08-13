Read full article on original website
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
It's another emissions issue for Volkswagen and Porsche but the settlement is much smaller this time.
Some crash footage emerged from the UK this week, and it's dividing the internet. It's the ultimate battle between England's upper and lower classes, as a Lamborghini allegedly plowed into an innocent Hyundai i40. The Lamborghini in question is a Huracan Performante Spyder, which is no longer in production. It...
Manhart has taken the BMW M3 and given the car even more power, the standard M3 comes with 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The new Manhart BMW M3 comes with 641 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, the car also gets some styling updates. It goes without saying...
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
For years if you wanted to buy a convertible four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
With cameras everywhere all the time recording, it’s inevitable that they’ll capture people and their flubs. Dash cams, security cameras, and smartphones have proved a boon for internet entertainment where the world and its warts are fully displayed. Such cameras have also captured plenty of vehicular screwups, and a new security video posted to Reddit’s r/IdiotsInCars shows one driver’s embarrassing endeavor.
A spectator has captured footage of a 2019 Ford Mustang GT350R getting into an accident while leaving a car show. The driver in the video is seen speeding away before experiencing a 180-degree spin that ends in a rear collision with a light pole. A spectator asked the person filming...
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
In August of 2021, President Biden a goal to have 50% electric cars in the US by 2030. In mid-July of 2022, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a hearing in the House and. on this goal and the practical problems. What was stunning in his responses is the absolute...
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
