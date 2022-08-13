ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two charged for brutally beating victim during Walnut Creek Rolex robbery

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

WALNUT CREEK -- Two suspects have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and other counts in the brutal beating of a victim during an attempted Rolex robbery earlier this week in Walnut Creek.

Detectives said Shaune Rogers and David Lopez were being held on $1 million and $940,000 bail, respectively.  The pair have been charged with a laundry list of crimes connected with the Aug. 11 assault.

Among Rogers charges were assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run and assault using a vehicle while Lopez's charges included assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, a 911 caller at Ygnacio Plaza reported a victim bleeding in the parking lot after an attempted robbery of a watch by two masked male suspects.

The victim was struck with handguns on the head by both of the suspects during the assault before they fled in a black Honda sedan.

Moments later, investigators said, callers reported the suspects had crashed their vehicle on Bancroft Rd. near La Corso Cir. and fled on foot into the neighborhood.

With the assistance of Contra Costa Sheriff's  helicopter and witnesses, Walnut Creek police arrested Rogers and Lopez, both Richmond residents, without incident on Ready Rd.

This investigation is ongoing and we will share more information when we can. If you have any further information regarding this incident please contact the Walnut Creek PD main phone number at 925-943-5844.

Comments / 19

American Blues
2d ago

Since I know their plan wasn't to jog back to Richmond after crashing, the police catching them must have been somewhat easy (it also potentially saved another person from being carjacked). i never get why criminals go to unknown cities to commit their crimes - besides the obvious - because it's like putting rats in an unknown maze. They don't know how to get out of it.

Reply(3)
3
Guest
2d ago

Democrats believe criminals are victims. It’s hard to understand. Only in CA

Reply
18
William Mitchell
1d ago

Their pictures should be posted in the article! We want to see what they look like, in case they get let off, post bail or early release. These are the kind of people I want my friends and family to avoid!

Reply
2
