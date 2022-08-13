ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They Will Miss Sadio Mane' Soccer Saturday Discuss Liverpool's Expectations After Fulham Result

By Jim Nichol-Turner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2Sty_0hG5NJ4M00

The panel on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday were discussing Liverpool’s performance a week on after their disappointing Premier League opener against Fulham which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side draw 2-2.

The panel on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday were discussing Liverpool’s performance a week on after their disappointing Premier League opener against Fulham which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side draw 2-2.

"Liverpool struggled, especially in the first half" , but Darwin Nunez changed the game when he was substituted on in the second half. The panel described the Uruguyan as a "nuisance" but that Liverpool are "used to seeing Sadio Mane [in certain positions]" and "they will miss him" .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOqvt_0hG5NJ4M00

IMAGO / MIS

There were also questions asked about whether Jurgen Klopp should be the bearer of responsibility following the result due to the fact the manager didn't start Darwin Nunez from the beginning of the game.

However, this isn't uncommon with Jurgen Klopp. Very rarely does a player come into Liverpool and walk straight into the lineup. When Liverpool signed Fabinho, it took him a few months before he solidified his place in the starting eleven. Klopp may be trying to ease Nunez into the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lb6K3_0hG5NJ4M00

IMAGO / Action Plus

The panel claimed that complacency may have been the route of the issues encountered last week - "it was only Fulham" that may have been ringing around the minds of Klopp's players.

Paul Merson jumped to the defence of Liverpool stating that tired legs could be to blame - "you have to remember Liverpool played every possible game last season."

"I think this'll be a wake-up call - you've got to feel for [Crystal] Palace". Merson claims.

Despite the worries surrounding injuries, Clinton Morrison believes "they'll [Liverpool] be fighting alongside Manchester City until the end of the season."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Merson
Person
Clinton Morrison
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Saturday#Fulham#Mis#Sky Sports#Uruguyan
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw

It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy