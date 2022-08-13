ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Troy, WI

Phish Dive Into “1999” and “Fluffhead” on Night Two of Alpine Valley Music Theatre Stand in East Troy

Photo Credit: Dave Vann — After Friday night’s initial stand at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis., Phish returned to the fabled stage on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the second consecutive evening of music at the outdoor venue. Following night one’s mention of the full moon and meteor showers up above, the band continued by picking up last night’s first set with a segued pairing of “1999” and “Fluffhead.” The pairing is believed to be a deliberate choice for the Trey Anastasio-led ensemble–as fans have hypothesized the arrangement of the night’s opening numbers paid homage to the foursome’s 1999 set at the venue, where they historically stretched the night’s second number.
WISN

Milwaukee Ale House to close

MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." So, the restaurant's last day at its current location will be Sept. 11.
97ZOK

Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints

The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
CBS 58

Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
spectrumnews1.com

Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
CBS 58

Drab weather on Sunday will give way to a nicer forecast this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Just hold on for a bit longer. The forecast will get better and brighter by later Sunday afternoon. Northeast winds the next few days will mean highs only in the low 70s even in the Lake Country. Keep in mind there is a Small Craft Advisory into early Sunday afternoon mainly north of Milwaukee County. Rip currents and large waves could be issues. The best bet is to stay out of the water.
seehafernews.com

Mariners To Host Kenosha In NLFL Semifinal Playoffs

Tonight in local semi-pro football, the Manitowoc County Mariners play host to the Kenosha Cougars in the semifinal round of the Northern Lights Football League. Kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. this evening (August 13th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field. The Mariners enter play with the #3 seed while the visitors...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware

August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Spirit Halloween store now open in West Bend, Wi

West Bend, WI – It is August and already the Halloween-themed store is open in Washington County. Spirit Halloween is in the former Pier One, 1225 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. There are 17 Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin. The store in Fond du Lac is in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
MILWAUKEE, WI

