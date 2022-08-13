Read full article on original website
Phish Debuts Jerry Reed’s “Broken Heart Attack” At Alpine Valley Closer [Videos]
Last night Phish closed out the penultimate run of its summer tour with fitting theatrics at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, putting on a show featuring the debut of Jerry Reed‘s “Broken Heart Attack”, a trip behind the drum kit for Trey Anastasio, and more in East Troy, WI on Sunday night.
Phish Dive Into “1999” and “Fluffhead” on Night Two of Alpine Valley Music Theatre Stand in East Troy
Photo Credit: Dave Vann — After Friday night’s initial stand at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis., Phish returned to the fabled stage on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the second consecutive evening of music at the outdoor venue. Following night one’s mention of the full moon and meteor showers up above, the band continued by picking up last night’s first set with a segued pairing of “1999” and “Fluffhead.” The pairing is believed to be a deliberate choice for the Trey Anastasio-led ensemble–as fans have hypothesized the arrangement of the night’s opening numbers paid homage to the foursome’s 1999 set at the venue, where they historically stretched the night’s second number.
The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park closes its doors permanently
The Brown Bottle Tavern and Eating Hall located in Schlitz Park in downtown Milwaukee has closed its doors permanently.
Milwaukee Ale House to close
MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." So, the restaurant's last day at its current location will be Sept. 11.
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Great spot on the East side. What a gem. Feels like a million miles away from a big city.
Great spot on the East side. What a gem. Feels like a million miles away from a big city. bikedude6012. Where on the East Side is this? I moved here fairly recently and have been dying for more outdoor places to chill. It’s gorgeous!
Updated with scene photos and info from Rockford PD: Motorcycle And A Car Have Collided in Rockford, Shutting Down A Busy Local Roadway
Sources are reporting a bad motorcycle accident in Rockford. It happened around 12:30 pm near Kilburn and Bruce. Reports of an accident that involved a motorcycle. Motorcyclist is reported to be unconscious, and bleeding from the head. 2 Ambulances were reported to be on scene. Avoid the area for awhile.
Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder expected tonight into Saturday
Lingering dry air from a nearby high pressure system has been keeping the steady light rain to our west so far today. A few of these showers may sneak into western counties as we progress through the afternoon, but overall the area of rain is expected to fizzled out by sunset.
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
Drab weather on Sunday will give way to a nicer forecast this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Just hold on for a bit longer. The forecast will get better and brighter by later Sunday afternoon. Northeast winds the next few days will mean highs only in the low 70s even in the Lake Country. Keep in mind there is a Small Craft Advisory into early Sunday afternoon mainly north of Milwaukee County. Rip currents and large waves could be issues. The best bet is to stay out of the water.
Photos: Cardinals honor 1982 World Series Champions, then fall 3-2 to Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mariners To Host Kenosha In NLFL Semifinal Playoffs
Tonight in local semi-pro football, the Manitowoc County Mariners play host to the Kenosha Cougars in the semifinal round of the Northern Lights Football League. Kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. this evening (August 13th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field. The Mariners enter play with the #3 seed while the visitors...
VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware
August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
REAL ESTATE | Spirit Halloween store now open in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – It is August and already the Halloween-themed store is open in Washington County. Spirit Halloween is in the former Pier One, 1225 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. There are 17 Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin. The store in Fond du Lac is in...
South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
Witness describes chaos after Six Flags Great America shooting
A witness who was at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee describes the chaos after gunfire erupted in the parking lot Sunday night.
