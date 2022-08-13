Photo Credit: Dave Vann — After Friday night’s initial stand at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis., Phish returned to the fabled stage on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the second consecutive evening of music at the outdoor venue. Following night one’s mention of the full moon and meteor showers up above, the band continued by picking up last night’s first set with a segued pairing of “1999” and “Fluffhead.” The pairing is believed to be a deliberate choice for the Trey Anastasio-led ensemble–as fans have hypothesized the arrangement of the night’s opening numbers paid homage to the foursome’s 1999 set at the venue, where they historically stretched the night’s second number.

EAST TROY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO