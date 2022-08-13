Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
With home run milestones in sight, Albert Pujols should play another season
As his final season winds down, Albert Pujols now finds himself within striking distance of two home run milestones. Could he return for one more year with the St. Louis Cardinals?
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Saturday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our modles project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember. The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs. Judge, who is set to become a...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel sitting Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.1...
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Sam Haggerty in right filed on Saturday evening
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty will man right field after Mitch Haniger was announced as Seattle's designated hitter and Carlos Santana was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Haggerty to score 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
numberfire.com
Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL
The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
numberfire.com
Maikel Franco in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Franco is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Franco for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
