Topeka, KS

Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday.

All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go until Sept. 2.

(Photo Courtesy/KDOT)
Tyson calls for recount in contested Kansas State Treasurer race

The 8th Street exit will be the last open ramp for westbound motorists. There will be signed detours through westbound 1-70 and will be routed south to I-470 or north to K-4 to U.S. 24 or U.S. 75. Drivers can also use the local street detour starting on Madison Avenue and eventually leading to the 1st Street I-70 on-ramp.

Traffic on eastbound I-70 will continue to be open, but will be down to one lane in the area.

KDOT says there will be more congestion, but the detours will be able to handle this increase. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly. KDOT worked with the City of Topeka to study construction zones and research traffic patterns.

After the pavement patching is complete, westbound I-70 will have one lane open.

The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project will begin in early 2025. Information about this project can be found at www.polkquincy.org .

#I 70#S E 8th Street#The Polk Quincy Viaduct#Kansas State Treasurer#I 470#K 4#Kdot#Ksnt 27 News
