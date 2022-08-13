ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA playoffs 2022: Bracket, full schedule, start times, and predictions

The field for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs is set, and this promises to be one of the most competitive title chases the league has ever seen. The defending champion Chicago Sky enter the postseason with the No. 2 seed in the bracket, and will try to become the W’s first back-to-back champion since Lisa Leslie and the Los Angeles Sparks took home consecutive titles in 2001 and 2002. The Sky have a roster stacked with All-Star talent and championship experience, but it won’t be easy with so many great teams vying for their own shot at glory.
NBC Sports

WNBA Playoffs TV Schedule

The WNBA playoffs are here as eight teams will vie for the 2022 WNBA Championship. All season long, it's been the Las Vegas Aces, under new head coach Becky Hammon, and defending champion Chicago Sky atop the standings. But, there are other intriguing storylines throughout the rest of the field.
Yardbarker

WNBA Playoffs predictions and odds: Game 1's to set the tone

The WNBA regular season has concluded, leaving us with eight teams duking it out for the 2022 WNBA championship. The matchups are set. While no market has materialized for a bet on series winners, we can look at the odds for the first game as a gauge for the favorites, and there are futures to be had for eventual champion.
Adrian Holman

2022 WNBA Playoffs First Round Preview

The first round of the WNBA Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, August 17th. The playoff format has been changed with the first round being a best of three series with the first two games being at the home team of the higher seed. The remaining rounds will be a best of five series. Here is a look at the four first round match-ups.
ESPN

Phoenix Mercury persevere to make WNBA playoffs for 10th straight season

Despite playing with worry about the imprisonment of Brittney Griner, parting ways with Tina Charles and not having Diana Taurasi or Skylar Diggins-Smith for the last week of the regular season, the Phoenix Mercury persevered to make the WNBA playoffs. The Mercury earned their spot even before their regular-season finale...
