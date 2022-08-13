Read full article on original website
Liz Cambage apologizes to Sparks in first public comments on abruptly leaving team
Liz Cambage apologized Monday on Instagram for leaving the Sparks abruptly amid a playoff run and announced she is stepping away from the WNBA 'for the time being.'
SB Nation
WNBA playoffs 2022: Bracket, full schedule, start times, and predictions
The field for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs is set, and this promises to be one of the most competitive title chases the league has ever seen. The defending champion Chicago Sky enter the postseason with the No. 2 seed in the bracket, and will try to become the W’s first back-to-back champion since Lisa Leslie and the Los Angeles Sparks took home consecutive titles in 2001 and 2002. The Sky have a roster stacked with All-Star talent and championship experience, but it won’t be easy with so many great teams vying for their own shot at glory.
Las Vegas top WNBA playoff seed, league debuts new format
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will begin their quest for their first WNBA title a lot sooner than top seeds have done in previous few years. The Aces clinched homecourt throughout the playoff on the regular season’s final day by earning the top seed in the WNBA postseason that begins Wednesday.
South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Regular season wrap
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. The WNBA regular season wrapped up Sunday, so now attention turns to the playoffs and A’ja Wilson’s MVP candidacy. Dallas Wings...
NBC Sports
WNBA Playoffs TV Schedule
The WNBA playoffs are here as eight teams will vie for the 2022 WNBA Championship. All season long, it's been the Las Vegas Aces, under new head coach Becky Hammon, and defending champion Chicago Sky atop the standings. But, there are other intriguing storylines throughout the rest of the field.
Yardbarker
WNBA Playoffs predictions and odds: Game 1's to set the tone
The WNBA regular season has concluded, leaving us with eight teams duking it out for the 2022 WNBA championship. The matchups are set. While no market has materialized for a bet on series winners, we can look at the odds for the first game as a gauge for the favorites, and there are futures to be had for eventual champion.
2022 WNBA Playoffs First Round Preview
The first round of the WNBA Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, August 17th. The playoff format has been changed with the first round being a best of three series with the first two games being at the home team of the higher seed. The remaining rounds will be a best of five series. Here is a look at the four first round match-ups.
Lynx star Sylvia Fowles’ emotional reaction to rousing ovation as she checks out for final time in WNBA career
The WNBA is saying goodbye to one of its greatest players as the regular season comes to a close. Sylvia Fowles wrapped up her legendary career after a tremendous stint with the Minnesota Lynx and a massive list of accolades. With under a minute left in the Lynx’s regular-season finale...
Chelsea Gray helps Aces beat Storm, clinch top playoff seed
Chelsea Gray scored a career-high 33 points and dished out nine assists Sunday as the host Las Vegas Aces outscored
Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday. Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her...
ESPN
Phoenix Mercury persevere to make WNBA playoffs for 10th straight season
Despite playing with worry about the imprisonment of Brittney Griner, parting ways with Tina Charles and not having Diana Taurasi or Skylar Diggins-Smith for the last week of the regular season, the Phoenix Mercury persevered to make the WNBA playoffs. The Mercury earned their spot even before their regular-season finale...
