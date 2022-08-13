A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO