Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GA
The life of Jarvis Lykes is celebrated by family and friendsPhoto by Keyanna Jones. "We ain't blacking down!" was the chant that could be heard as passersby walked along 10th Avenue in Columbus, GA, in front of the Consolidated Government Building, on Thursday, August 04, 2022. The chant was led by Arreasha Lawrence, Regional Organizer for Black Voters Matter Fund. Arreasha was one of many representatives from community organizations, who gathered in solidarity with the family of Jarvis Lykes to stand against police brutality, community gun violence and voter suppression. The program, entitled "Remembrance, Resilience, Awareness, Transparency," was held to bring attention to the ongoing issues plaguing Communities of Color.
MCSD: Student accused of bringing gun to Jordan arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The student who allegedly brought a gun to Jordan High School last week has turned himself in following the incident. According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, the 16-year-old turned himself to police and was arrested. The teen has been charged with carrying a […]
WSFA
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
Neal Pope, a prominent Columbus trial lawyer, dies at 83
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus personal injury attorney with a national reputation for taking on big business and special interests died Thursday in Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Neal Pope was 83 years old. His wife of 46 years, Virginia, confirmed her husband’s death. A resident of Lee County, Ala., and a native of […]
Muscogee County school resource officers back in school alongside students and staff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— As the 2022/23 school year is just getting started, students may notice teachers aren’t the only staff on campus in Muscogee County schools. WRBL spent a day alongside several officers of the Muscogee County School District’s Police Department (MCSDP) to gain insight on their roles within the school system, and to introduce […]
WTVM
Police search for stolen van from nonprofit in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit organization that delivers meals to seniors says they were a van short after someone stole one. Direct Services off Hamilton Road in Columbus typically delivers 12,00 meals daily across 16 counties. However, that number was cut short Monday after they said someone stole one of their vans over the weekend.
wrbl.com
18-year-old alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Dorian Lionel Reviere, appeared impassive in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning and plead not guilty to several charges. Reviere is facing charges for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the alleged murder of 18-year-old, Caleb Boling.
Paws Humane Society might drastically reduce services, needs donations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society is falling far short of the amount of money it needs to keep all of its programs operational. According to a press release the organization sent out in July, it requires $200,000 a month to do all that it does. But Paws Humane Society Executive Director Courtney Pierce […]
WTVM
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
WTVM
Paws Humane Society to host pet food pantry for Ga. and Ala. residents
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend. On August 27, Paws will host the pet food pantry from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The pantry is open for Alabama and Georgia residents while supplies last. Pets for...
Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent
COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
WTVM
City official, business owner voice importance of supporting Black businesses
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “When you are investing in a black business, that black business is investing in the community,” says Toyia Tucker, Columbus City Councilwoman. Earlier this month, the River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce received a proclamation in recognition of Black Business and Black Philanthropy Month.
Opelika-Auburn News
'You can't always control your animals or your children': Randy and Oline Price charged with 'large animals running at large'
State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on Monday and charged with three counts each of “large animals running at large,” a misdemeanor offense, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department. The animal in question was a...
WTVM
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
WTVM
Muscogee County School Board reveals name of Spencer High’s auditorium
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board meeting revealed the name of William Henry Spencer High School’s auditorium. It will be named after Mr. WIlliam R. Flewellen, who attended the school. Muscogee County officials say Flewellen impacted students, teachers and parents at the school with selfless acts...
WTVM
CASA offering training to certify as volunteer via Zoom
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), you can make a difference in your community by providing a brighter future for a deserving child. “They need to know that somebody is there for them and that somebody is going to talk to the judge for them and advocate for them,” says Karan Albritton, director of SOWEGA CASA, when asked about the foster children who need representation.
WTVM
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
WTVM
17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants. Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July. On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas...
Teenager shot to death in Georgia Walmart parking lot, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus, Ga. teenager is dead after he was found shot to death inside his car at a Walmart. Columbus police say Caleb Boling was shot and killed at the Walmart on Victory Drive earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
