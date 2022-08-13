Previewing the Hurricanes Linebackers Going into 2022

Miami has plenty of experience in the linebacker room, but who will emerge to have the most impact?

Photo: Waynmon Steed; Credit: Collier Logan, AllHurricanes.com

Miami was well-documented as one of the worst tackling teams in the country last year.

This specific metric only grades Miami through three games, but their tackling issues had plagued them all season long. Miami was graded as the worst tackling team in the country through three games in 2021 by Pro Football Focus, notching a 27.9 tackling grade.

The stat above is far and miles away from where linebackers coach Charlie Strong and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele want the defense to be, specifically, their linebacker group, which was subject to many missed tackles last year.

The defensive staff has their work cut out to get the group up to par, but the improvement made by the group over spring and fall is impressive. The group does have plenty of experience and also features plenty of young, hungry talent that can push for early playing time.

Projected Depth Chart

WILL : Waynmon Steed, Keontra Smith, Avery Huff

MIKE : Caleb Johnson, Corey Flagg, Thomas Davis

SAM : Gilbert Frierson, Wesley Bissainthe or Chase Smith

The Breakdown

Waynmon Steed has been Miami’s best linebacker through spring and fall camp. He’s also one of Miami’s most experienced and consistent linebackers on the roster. Steed has quite the competition with Keontra Smith , but still figures to be the starter on the weak side. Smith will likely be a significant contributor from the “STAR” position, coach Mario Cristobal’s twist on the “striker” position from the last staff. He’s put on close to 30-pounds this offseason.

Avery Huff has yet to have things click for him in the defense and has been speculated as a candidate to transfer over the last two years. It is worth noting that he was seen at fall practices earlier this week, however, and Huff has all of the intangibles to be a contributor in the defense from a physical standpoint.

Caleb Johnson has been working primarily with the twos, but that’s normal when first getting into a program. He has been a good addition to the room from UCLA and figures to be a big contributor by the start of the season.

Johnson has the sideline-to-sideline speed that Miami covets at the middle 'backer spot, whereas Corey Flagg is more of a downhill thumper. Flagg led the team in tackles in 2021. Flagg has been subject to criticism for his smaller size, but he and Johnson could be a very solid one-two punch from the MIKE linebacker position.

I mentioned in the defensive line preview that Thomas Davis could be better suited as an edge rusher. While that may or may not be true, he’s gotten plenty of burn at MIKE linebacker. He was working threes in practice this week. Now that Sam Brooks has departed from the program, Davis could fill the role of the hybrid middle linebacker/edge rusher going forward.

Gilbert Frierson is another candidate to play the STAR position, which shows his versatility as a defender. Frierson has been a contributor in Miami's defense ever since he was a freshman. He has proven versatility as he's played almost every position in the defense except defensive line. Aside from his potential role at STAR, he's primed to be one of Miami's main playmakers regardless of position.

Wesley Bissainthe and Chase Smith are the future of Miami's linebacker corps. Smith was out of spring with an injury, but has been working with the twos in practice so far in fall camp. Bissainthe is still getting into the groove of being a Division I linebacker, but he's been getting up to speed in fall camp, being one of the more consistent playmakers. Both of the young talents could find themselves as significant role players by the seasons end.

Overall Thoughts

This group features many familiar faces, which might intimidate some fans considering last year's defensive woes, but this isn't last year. This is the Mario Cristobal era, which has seen improvements from administrative roles all the way down to the strength and nutrition program. It's almost expected for Miami to improve in many defensive statistical categories.

In contrast, due to the struggles of the linebacker room in the past and with there being some of the same contributors, results on the field need to be seen before conclusions are made about the group. This group will be under a microscope during the course of the season, mostly how well they tackle as a whole. But with the coaching from Strong and Steele, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about the strength of the group going forward.

Steed and Johnson could be two of the most impactful athletes in Miami's linebacker room. Both are hungry with plenty to prove and have the right combination of strength and speed to perform at a higher level than the group is accustomed to. Johnson also has a chip on his shoulder, as he didn't transfer from UCLA to sit on the bench on a team that needs the most out of its linebacker corps.

