Read full article on original website
Related
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Just Dropped a Major Spoiler About Season 7
Sam Heughan says that they are really starting off season 7 of ‘Outlander’ ‘with a bang’ and that they first couple of episodes are ‘really strong.’
tvinsider.com
‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle on Her ‘Dynamic’ New Detective Role
BritBox is gearing up for its next detective drama as the hub for top-tier British entertainment welcomes Karen Pirie to its fall lineup. The ITV commission stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle as the titular detective who is based on the character from Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Ahead of the show’s upcoming debut, BritBox unveiled a first look during their TCA presentation. Best known for playing headstrong Marsali Fraser in Starz‘s hit, Lyle is unrecognizable as the rough-around-the-edges detective tasked with solving a cold case from the ’90s.
‘Outlander’ Prequel ‘Blood of My Blood’ Officially In Production at Starz — Get Ready to Meet Jamie Fraser’s Parents
The official Outlander Twitter account recently announced that the prequel Blood of My Blood is in development and the writer's room has officially opened
Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Zendaya Excels, but Melanie Lynskey Impresses
Last Year’s Winner: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: Much like the Best Actor in a Drama Series category, it has been a long time since there has been an actress to win two back-to-back years, and this year will be no different. However, Showtime and BBC America are currently tied for most wins in this category over the last 10 years, and a “Yellowjackets” or “Killing Eve” win could be the tiebreaker. Notable Ineligible Series: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 6 is not eligible); Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (Season 4 is not eligible) This article will be updated throughout...
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series
We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
tvinsider.com
‘Grantchester’s Tom Brittney on That Surprising Finale: ‘We Had as Much Secrecy as Marvel’
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grantchester Season 7 finale.]. The vicar of Grantchester is a bachelor no more. In a whirlwind season finale of the Masterpiece Mystery! series on PBS, Tom Brittney’s young and restless reverend, Will Davenport, married Charlotte Ritchie’s spirited widow, Bonnie Evans. The wedding was filmed on location in the English village where the show is set, and Brittney tells TV Insider that it took some subterfuge to keep the surprise ending under wraps.
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show
So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
Meet the New Residents of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and More
New docs on the block! Grey’s Anatomy will feature a few fresh faces when season 19 premieres this fall — and the residents all have very different backstories. During the season 18 finale, which aired in May, viewers said goodbye to Grey Sloan’s surgical residents following the shutdown on the teaching program. The new season will see the return of the program, but the aspiring doctors who are learning from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her peers will be new.
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Reunite in Trailer for 'The Good House' About Rekindled Romance
Sigourney Weaver plays a woman finding a new chance at love in her latest film. In the new romance The Good House, the Oscar nominee, 72, stars as Hildy Good, a newly single New England realtor whose family worries about her drinking habits. Per the official synopsis, Hildy's "compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame Frank Getchell," played by Kevin Kline, 74.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV tonight: Sean Bean and Nicola Walker argue over a jacket potato
Marriage is the BBC’s brilliantly acted drama about the minutiae of everyday life. Plus: an Oscar-winning team’s haunting Princess Diana documentary. Here’s everything to watch this evening
Everything ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Have Said About the Show Continuing Without Ellen Pompeo
Is it time to say goodbye to Meredith Grey? Ellen Pompeo has hinted several times that she would be fine with Grey’s Anatomy coming to an end, but the TV show continues to live on. The medical drama premiered on ABC in 2005 and Pompeo, has played the titular character, Meredith Grey, since the show's […]
The Walking Dead's Daryl spin-off takes place in France and links to World Beyond post-credits scene
The character, played by Norman Reedus, will likely be facing off against super speedy zombies in the show
Caitriona Balfe’s Never-Before-Seen Audition Tape for ‘Outlander’ Revealed
Caitriona Balfe, 42, took on the role of Claire Fraser about eight years ago, and fans are obsessed with her original audition tape. Sony Pictures Television released the throwback clip on August 9, in honor of the eighth anniversary of the premiere of Outlander. Sony captioned the post, “From the moment Caitríona Balfe was first discovered, it was crystal clear she was our Claire.”
People
All About Princess Diana's Former Love Interest James Hewitt
James Hewitt and Princess Diana had a romantic relationship that would go on to make global headlines. The retired British Army captain wrote two books about his affair with Diana during her marriage to Prince Charles. Hewitt became a controversial figure in the U.K. for his attempts to sell love letters he exchanged with the late princess.
digitalspy.com
Poldark's Aidan Turner stars in first look trailer for ITV's The Suspect
ITV have released a first look trailer for new thriller The Suspect starring Poldark's Aidan Turner. The Suspect will star Aidan Turner alongside Shaun Parkes, Anjli Mohindra, Camilla Beeput, Adam James and Sian Clifford. In the trailer (which you can watch below), a bearded Turner can be seen trying to...
Collider
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19: See the 5 New Cast Members Scrub In
Watch: Ellen Pompeo SCALING BACK Her Role on Grey's Anatomy. Get ready for some fresh new faces in Grey's Anatomy for season 19, as five first-year surgical residents are scrubbing in for the long-running ABC drama's upcoming season. And who better to welcome the newbies to Grey Sloan Memorial than one of the show's O.G. cast members.
Comments / 0