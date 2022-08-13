Last Year’s Winner: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: Much like the Best Actor in a Drama Series category, it has been a long time since there has been an actress to win two back-to-back years, and this year will be no different. However, Showtime and BBC America are currently tied for most wins in this category over the last 10 years, and a “Yellowjackets” or “Killing Eve” win could be the tiebreaker. Notable Ineligible Series: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 6 is not eligible); Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (Season 4 is not eligible) This article will be updated throughout...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO