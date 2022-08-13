The pressure is on Anthony Joshua this weekend as he faces Oleksandr Usyk again in Jeddah.Joshua was handily outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in London last September, dropping the WBA, WBO, IBF annd IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in the process.“AJ” will try to regain the belts in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, just as he did against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019. In June of that year, the Briton was stopped by Ruiz Jr in a shock result, but Joshua beat the Mexican-American on points six months later to reclaim the gold.To do so again, he must...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO