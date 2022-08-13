ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
Gabriel Rosado
Gary O'sullivan
Outsider.com

Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight No Longer on the Table

Let’s get ready to … grumble. Unfortunately, boxing fans, a potential exhibition fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson won’t be taking place after all. Holyfield told TMZ Sports that it’s “too late” for the two boxing legends to get inside the ring for a fun exhibition fight. It’s too bad, considering the two highlighted the sport from the 1980s through the 2000s.
The Spun

Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday

Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero’s trainer says Shakur and Haney are playing it safe

By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s coach Bullet Cromwell says he sees Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney as examples of fighters that have been playing it safe with their careers. Bullett feels that Rolly and Canelo Alvarez are fighters that aren’t protecting their careers. He states...
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare

Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent

Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
The Independent

Has Oleksandr Usyk ever lost? Record ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch

Arguably the biggest fight of the year takes place this Saturday, when Anthony Joshua looks to avenge his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.Having lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian in London last September, Joshua will take on Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend in a bid to regain the belts.It was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that “AJ” avenged the only other loss of his professional career – a stoppage defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr – three years ago, and the Briton will seek to replicate that feat here.By outpointing Ruiz Jr in December...
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney looking sharp training for George Kambosos rematch

By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is looking really sharp & powerful in training for his rematch against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Devin appears to be working on targeting the body of Kambosos for...
Boxing Scene

Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me

Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: CompuBox Punch Stats

Teofimo Lopez, Jr. landed 52% of his power punches on Pedro Campa; 59% in the 7th round before scoring the TKO. In addition to landing 86 power punches, Lopez landed 50 jabs. Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs).
Boxing Scene

Joseph Parker To Joe Joyce: I'm Gonna Beat Your Ass Up, Get You Out Of There

Joe Joyce’s concrete chin has been perhaps his greatest strength during his steady climb toward a heavyweight title shot. The hulking knockout artist’s ability to take even the flushest punches from big, strong opponents has helped him overcome defensive flaws that might’ve led less durable boxers to knockout defeats. Joseph Parker predicted that’s all about to end.
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Who is fighting before heavyweight title bout?

The pressure is on Anthony Joshua this weekend as he faces Oleksandr Usyk again in Jeddah.Joshua was handily outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in London last September, dropping the WBA, WBO, IBF annd IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in the process.“AJ” will try to regain the belts in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, just as he did against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019. In June of that year, the Briton was stopped by Ruiz Jr in a shock result, but Joshua beat the Mexican-American on points six months later to reclaim the gold.To do so again, he must...
Boxing Scene

Video: Keyshawn Davis, Bruce Carrington on Lopez Stopping Campa

Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis were ringside in Las Vegas, to watch former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) make his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's...
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: “You’ve Got To Take Everything That Tyson Says With A Grain Of Salt”

Tyson Fury has been making quite a lot of news lately. First, he called out fellow heavyweight Derek Chisora, who he’s battled and bested twice. Then the towering Englishman announced that he had a new trainer in Isaac Lowe. Then, if that wasn’t enough, the undefeated WBC and lineal champion of the world announced his retirement yet again. Still, Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, isn’t really buying any of it. Speaking to FightHub, Arum let the world know exactly how he sees things in regard to his fighter. “Tyson likes the microphones and the cameras’ focus on him,” he said when asked about Fury calling out Chisora.
