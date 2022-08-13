Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
BoxingNews24.com
Excluding Tyson Fury, Can Any Other Top Heavyweight Beat Deontay Wilder?
By Vince D’Writer: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs), is in the process of finalizing a deal to make his return to the ring on October 15 to face Robert Helenius at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, live on Fox pay-per-view.
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
SkySports
Oleksandr Usyk ‘looking like a cyborg’ after intense camp for Anthony Joshua rematch
Oleksandr Usyk has been training “like a cyborg” for his rematch with Anthony Joshua, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office this Saturday. His promoter, Alex Krassyuk has never seen the heavyweight champion as motivated as he is for this fight. Usyk dethroned Joshua in spectacular style...
Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight No Longer on the Table
Let’s get ready to … grumble. Unfortunately, boxing fans, a potential exhibition fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson won’t be taking place after all. Holyfield told TMZ Sports that it’s “too late” for the two boxing legends to get inside the ring for a fun exhibition fight. It’s too bad, considering the two highlighted the sport from the 1980s through the 2000s.
Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero’s trainer says Shakur and Haney are playing it safe
By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s coach Bullet Cromwell says he sees Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney as examples of fighters that have been playing it safe with their careers. Bullett feels that Rolly and Canelo Alvarez are fighters that aren’t protecting their careers. He states...
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare
Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Has Oleksandr Usyk ever lost? Record ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch
Arguably the biggest fight of the year takes place this Saturday, when Anthony Joshua looks to avenge his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.Having lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian in London last September, Joshua will take on Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend in a bid to regain the belts.It was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that “AJ” avenged the only other loss of his professional career – a stoppage defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr – three years ago, and the Briton will seek to replicate that feat here.By outpointing Ruiz Jr in December...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney looking sharp training for George Kambosos rematch
By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is looking really sharp & powerful in training for his rematch against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Devin appears to be working on targeting the body of Kambosos for...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president to give Tyson Fury 2 weeks to confirm retirement until Aug.26th
By Charles Brun: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed that his organization will be giving heavyweight champion Tyson Fury two weeks until August 26th to confirm in writing that he’s retiring from the sport. If Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) puts pen to paper to confirm his retirement, the WBC...
Boxing Scene
Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me
Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: CompuBox Punch Stats
Teofimo Lopez, Jr. landed 52% of his power punches on Pedro Campa; 59% in the 7th round before scoring the TKO. In addition to landing 86 power punches, Lopez landed 50 jabs. Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Joseph Parker To Joe Joyce: I'm Gonna Beat Your Ass Up, Get You Out Of There
Joe Joyce’s concrete chin has been perhaps his greatest strength during his steady climb toward a heavyweight title shot. The hulking knockout artist’s ability to take even the flushest punches from big, strong opponents has helped him overcome defensive flaws that might’ve led less durable boxers to knockout defeats. Joseph Parker predicted that’s all about to end.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Who is fighting before heavyweight title bout?
The pressure is on Anthony Joshua this weekend as he faces Oleksandr Usyk again in Jeddah.Joshua was handily outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in London last September, dropping the WBA, WBO, IBF annd IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in the process.“AJ” will try to regain the belts in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, just as he did against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019. In June of that year, the Briton was stopped by Ruiz Jr in a shock result, but Joshua beat the Mexican-American on points six months later to reclaim the gold.To do so again, he must...
Boxing Scene
Video: Keyshawn Davis, Bruce Carrington on Lopez Stopping Campa
Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis were ringside in Las Vegas, to watch former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) make his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's...
Boxing Scene
Sulaiman Explains Why WBC Charges 3% Fees To Its Titlists: ‘Everything Goes Back To Boxing’
Mauricio Sulaiman is willing to send skeptics of his organization an accounting of its finances. The head of the Mexico City-based World Boxing Council, one of the four major sanctioning bodies in boxing, was recently prompted to defend how his company conducts its business. The WBC was started by Sulaiman’s father José in 1963.
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: “You’ve Got To Take Everything That Tyson Says With A Grain Of Salt”
Tyson Fury has been making quite a lot of news lately. First, he called out fellow heavyweight Derek Chisora, who he’s battled and bested twice. Then the towering Englishman announced that he had a new trainer in Isaac Lowe. Then, if that wasn’t enough, the undefeated WBC and lineal champion of the world announced his retirement yet again. Still, Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, isn’t really buying any of it. Speaking to FightHub, Arum let the world know exactly how he sees things in regard to his fighter. “Tyson likes the microphones and the cameras’ focus on him,” he said when asked about Fury calling out Chisora.
