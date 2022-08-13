Read full article on original website
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Vince Vaughn’s Wife: Everything To Know About Kyla Weber & Their 10+ Year Marriage
Vince Vaughn is as well known for his screwball comedies as he is for his love life. The 52-year-old actor rose to fame with such films as Swingers, Old School and Wedding Crashers, which paved the way for the bevy of A-list beauties he dated during his Hollywood heyday. First among them was Joey Lauren Adams, the starlet best known for the movies Chasing Amy and Big Daddy. Soon he moved on to the late actress Anne Heche, whom he starred with in 1998’s Return to Paradise. It was another co-star who caught his eye next: Vince and Jennifer Aniston became an item briefly after working together on 2005’s The Breakup, which coincidentally was in production when the Friends star split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Lena Dunham Reveals Big Director Penny Marshall Once Called Her Out In An Audition, But She Was Totally Right
Lena Dunham talks about the time that Penny Marshall called her out at an audition but admits she was totally right.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Brad Pitt Speaks Out About Controversial Ana de Armas Casting as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Following the recent backlash over Ana de Armas portraying Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in Netlfix’s “Blonde,” Brad Pitt is speaking out about the casting decision of his upcoming produced film. While speaking about de Armas’ portrayal of Monroe in “Blonde,” Brad Pitt told Entertainment Tonight, “She is...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
Olivia Wilde files motion to dismiss Jason Sudeikis' custody papers served at CinemaCon
Jason Sudeikis publicly condemned how his ex, Olivia Wilde, was served custody papers while onstage. But Wilde claims he intended to embarrass her.
Collider
'Mack & Rita' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Star-Studded Comedy Movie
Mack & Rita is a comedy film that serves an updated version of a story we have previously seen in films such as Big and 13 Going on 30. The movie focuses on Mack Martin, a 30-year-old writer who rarely seems to leave her house until she is persuaded to embark on a trip to Palm Springs for her best friend's bachelorette party. While there, she attends a past life regression ceremony and is magically transformed into her future self, 70-year-old "Aunt Rita". Free to truly be herself, Mack seems to finally live a life free of limitations and fear, sparking a rollercoaster ride of romance, fun, and adventure.
Brad Pitt Has A ‘S--t List’ Of Actors He Won’t Work With, According To His Bullet Train Co-Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson
According to Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt has a list of actors he would prefer not to work with.
Collider
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
People
Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Played James Dean in '90s Biopic but Looked 'Too Young' in Screen Test
Leonardo DiCaprio was deemed too young-looking to portray James Dean on the big screen. Heat director Michael Mann told Deadline Wednesday that he abandoned making a biopic about the iconic Hollywood star — who died in a car crash at the age of 24 back in 1955 — after DiCaprio came off too young for the part when he was interested in doing the film.
Collider
'Mack & Rita': Diane Keaton on What Makes the Film Special and Sharing the Role With Elizabeth Lail
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Mack & Rita.]. From director Katie Aselton, the dramedy Mack & Rita follows 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail), who finds herself coming out of a regression pod during the bachelorette weekend for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), having suddenly transformed into her 70-year-old future self (Academy Award winner Diane Keaton). Going by Aunt Rita, so as not to attract too much confused attention, the old soul learns to free herself from other people’s expectations and realizes that maybe she wasn’t being as authentically true to herself as she previously thought.
Collider
Ranking Every Movie Directed by Alfonso Cuarón From Worst to Best
Hailed in Hollywood as one of “The Three Amigos” alongside fellow Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G Iñárritu, Alfonso Cuarón is a crucial player in the New Wave of Mexican Cinema. His movies are frequently critically acclaimed and often boundary-pushing, especially in terms of visual effects, long takes, and verisimilitude.
A hammy Renée Zellweger shows us how not to make a true crime series in The Thing About Pam
True crime isn’t a TV genre abounding with taste. It’s inherently icky to dredge up real-life tragedy for entertainment, even when the execution is unassailable. And no matter how respectful its approach, every potboiler ripped from the headlines bears a 100 per cent risk of offending someone. The People v OJ Simpson (2016), based on the American football player’s murder trial in the killing of his wife and her boyfriend, was celebrated by critics for contextualising a terrible crime that became a tabloid sensation, but the victims’ families hated it.This year’s Andrew Garfield miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven aspires...
Johnny Depp Lands First Directing Gig in Decades for Al Pacino-Produced Flick
Johnny Depp, still fresh off his ugly defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, is heading back to the director’s chair, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor will direct—for the first time in 25 years—a film about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani that’s also being produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. The movie, titled Modigliani, will portray a major “turning point” in the artist’s life that secured his legacy. “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph—a universally human story all viewers can identify with.” The job offer comes just months after Depp, who was accused of abusing Heard, won a defamation trial against her and awarded $15 million in damages. Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
