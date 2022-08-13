ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Vaughn’s Wife: Everything To Know About Kyla Weber & Their 10+ Year Marriage

Vince Vaughn is as well known for his screwball comedies as he is for his love life. The 52-year-old actor rose to fame with such films as Swingers, Old School and Wedding Crashers, which paved the way for the bevy of A-list beauties he dated during his Hollywood heyday. First among them was Joey Lauren Adams, the starlet best known for the movies Chasing Amy and Big Daddy. Soon he moved on to the late actress Anne Heche, whom he starred with in 1998’s Return to Paradise. It was another co-star who caught his eye next: Vince and Jennifer Aniston became an item briefly after working together on 2005’s The Breakup, which coincidentally was in production when the Friends star split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
'Mack & Rita' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Star-Studded Comedy Movie

Mack & Rita is a comedy film that serves an updated version of a story we have previously seen in films such as Big and 13 Going on 30. The movie focuses on Mack Martin, a 30-year-old writer who rarely seems to leave her house until she is persuaded to embark on a trip to Palm Springs for her best friend's bachelorette party. While there, she attends a past life regression ceremony and is magically transformed into her future self, 70-year-old "Aunt Rita". Free to truly be herself, Mack seems to finally live a life free of limitations and fear, sparking a rollercoaster ride of romance, fun, and adventure.
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge

Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
'Mack & Rita': Diane Keaton on What Makes the Film Special and Sharing the Role With Elizabeth Lail

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Mack & Rita.]. From director Katie Aselton, the dramedy Mack & Rita follows 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail), who finds herself coming out of a regression pod during the bachelorette weekend for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), having suddenly transformed into her 70-year-old future self (Academy Award winner Diane Keaton). Going by Aunt Rita, so as not to attract too much confused attention, the old soul learns to free herself from other people’s expectations and realizes that maybe she wasn’t being as authentically true to herself as she previously thought.
Ranking Every Movie Directed by Alfonso Cuarón From Worst to Best

Hailed in Hollywood as one of “The Three Amigos” alongside fellow Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G Iñárritu, Alfonso Cuarón is a crucial player in the New Wave of Mexican Cinema. His movies are frequently critically acclaimed and often boundary-pushing, especially in terms of visual effects, long takes, and verisimilitude.
A hammy Renée Zellweger shows us how not to make a true crime series in The Thing About Pam

True crime isn’t a TV genre abounding with taste. It’s inherently icky to dredge up real-life tragedy for entertainment, even when the execution is unassailable. And no matter how respectful its approach, every potboiler ripped from the headlines bears a 100 per cent risk of offending someone. The People v OJ Simpson (2016), based on the American football player’s murder trial in the killing of his wife and her boyfriend, was celebrated by critics for contextualising a terrible crime that became a tabloid sensation, but the victims’ families hated it.This year’s Andrew Garfield miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven aspires...
Johnny Depp Lands First Directing Gig in Decades for Al Pacino-Produced Flick

Johnny Depp, still fresh off his ugly defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, is heading back to the director’s chair, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor will direct—for the first time in 25 years—a film about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani that’s also being produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. The movie, titled Modigliani, will portray a major “turning point” in the artist’s life that secured his legacy. “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph—a universally human story all viewers can identify with.” The job offer comes just months after Depp, who was accused of abusing Heard, won a defamation trial against her and awarded $15 million in damages. Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
