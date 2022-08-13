Jean Smart Performed a ‘Hacks’ Episode Live—It Was Brilliant

Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Look, the last few years have been… challenging to say the VERY least. But, if there is one thing I am extremely thankful for during this tough time, it’s the renaissance of the one, the only: Jean Smart .

Technically her renaissance began with HBO’s 2019 limited series Watchmen , which premiered just before shit truly hit the fan, in terms of “everything in the world.” But, to quote Billy Joel, “it was always burning, since the world's been turning.” So I am including it. Also, if you haven’t seen Smart absolutely steal the show as Kate Winslet’s overbearing and overly critical mother in HBO’s Mare of Easttown , get on that as well.

All of this is my long-winded way of saying that it was so very fitting that the first in-person industry event I decided to attend since the COVID-19 pandemic began was a For Your Consideration (FYC, for those in the biz) live table read of the Season 2 finale of Hacks , starring—you guessed it—Jean Smart.

For anyone unfamiliar with Hacks , it is a wonderful HBO Max comedy starring Smart (duh) as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian trying to keep her comedy career afloat in a rapidly changing industry seemingly hellbent on leaving her behind.

In Season 1, Vance reluctantly teams up with up-and-coming comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in order to punch up her work—and also maybe save Ava’s career, too, after a mini-controversy caused it to stall. The second season, which debuted in May 2022, finds the unlikely but lovable duo on the road as they try to workshop new material based on Vance’s life for a new comedy show.

Yes, I am still very afraid of contracting COVID and the thought of driving into Hollywood is always as horrifying, but I could not pass up an opportunity to see Smart perform as Deborah Vance in person. And, oh boy, it was more magnificent than I ever thought it would be.

Upon entering the Avalon Hollywood—the trendy club where the reading would take place—I immediately knew I made the right choice. The venue was transformed into a comedy-club-esque hot spot, complete with a fun “Last Chance to See Deborah Vance” sign and a giant Hacks marquee. Needless to say, these were the spots to get that Instagram-worthy picture.

A little further beyond these photo opps was the main event, a giant screen with the title art for the HBO Max comedy hovered over the U-shaped table where the cast of Hacks would soon read the Season 2 finale “The One, The Only.”

All the chatter in the audience turned to thunderous applause as the cast walked out to take their seats. Phones were immediately whipped out to try and grab that perfect shot of Smart beaming behind her name card. And Smart was nothing but smiles and cheers, especially when they announced Einbinder’s name and her Emmy-nominated status. Einbinder playfully hid under the table as Smart led the crowd in a loud cheer for her costar. Einbinder returned the favor soon after and kicked off the applause for Smart when she was announced.

Then, the magic started to happen.

Listen, I adore the Season 2 finale of Hacks . I have rewatched it several times, some in preparation for this piece, but mostly because it is just a wonderful episode of television. But, seeing it performed live and watching Smart read those razor-sharp lines in the flesh—well, that was life-changing. Seeing her transform into Deborah Vance, even for an hour, was electrifying.

The episode, and the table read, opened with a hilariously heated bidding war between Vance and Palmetto CEO and former-flame Marty (a wonderful Christopher McDonald). Watching two Hollywood legends banter and hurl hilarious insults at each other while pretending to outbid one another at an auction is an experienceI will not forget.

About midway through the episode, Vance takes the stage to film her much agonized-over comedy special in front of a live audience at the Palmetto in Las Vegas. When this moment came during the table read, Smart took the microphone from its stand on the table and held it in her hand like she would if she were Vance on stage. Then, she looked up, smiled and launched into her routine. Smart’s voice broke at the personal admissions in her character’s set and then out of nowhere she’d drop the punch line and the room would fill with laughter. It was surreal.

Then came the scene from the episode that I waited for all night: when Vance sets Ava free (basically lovingly fires her) after the two find massive success with the taped comedy special. It’s the beautiful moment when Vance realizes she can’t hold Ava back anymore and needs to let her flourish in her career and newfound success.

It is an absolutely heartbreaking scene in the show, and it was no different during the table read. The chemistry between Einbinder (who is also phenomenal in the series) and Smart was so intense that the entire room was silent as they watched the two stars deliver their lines with such heart and, because it is Hacks after all, humor.

As the episode and therefore the table read drew to a close, Supertramp’s “Goodbye Stranger”—the same song used at the end of the finale—crescendoed in the background as Smart delivered her final lines as Vance. And then, just like in the episode, she winked. The crowd and the cast roared with applause, while Einbinder and Smart shared a sweet moment on stage.

And just when you thought she was done, Smart looked out at us all and cracked a joke. “Did you guys have to pay a cover charge to get in here?” she said with a laugh.

How very Deborah Vance.

