Report: Zach Wilson Suffered Bone Bruise, Meniscus Tear
The Jets quarterback avoided major injury after leaving the game in Friday’s first quarter vs. the Eagles.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson came up limping after a scramble during the first quarter of Friday night’s preseason opener against the Eagles.
The injury was non-contact in nature, as Wilson was struggling to put full pressure on his right leg after cutting upfield and going to the ground on a seven-yard run.
Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Wilson would undergo an MRI on Saturday. Those results revealed that the quarterback suffered a bone bruise, but no ligament damage, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic .
Jets beat reporter Brian Costello added that Wilson suffered a torn meniscus in addition to the bone bruise, but is only expected to miss 2-4 weeks after he undergoes a procedure to repair the injury.
The initial test results can give Jets fans a collective sigh of relief. An ACL injury to Wilson would have been a devastating blow to the second-year quarterback, who many are expecting to make a big jump after a strong offseason of preparation.
It sounds like Wilson will miss some time, but at this point, all signs point to the Jets quarterback playing this season, which was not a certainty when he came up limping on Friday night.
