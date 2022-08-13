ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Zach Wilson Suffered Bone Bruise, Meniscus Tear

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The Jets quarterback avoided major injury after leaving the game in Friday’s first quarter vs. the Eagles.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson came up limping after a scramble during the first quarter of Friday night’s preseason opener against the Eagles.

The injury was non-contact in nature, as Wilson was struggling to put full pressure on his right leg after cutting upfield and going to the ground on a seven-yard run.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Wilson would undergo an MRI on Saturday. Those results revealed that the quarterback suffered a bone bruise, but no ligament damage, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic .

Jets beat reporter Brian Costello added that Wilson suffered a torn meniscus in addition to the bone bruise, but is only expected to miss 2-4 weeks after he undergoes a procedure to repair the injury.

The initial test results can give Jets fans a collective sigh of relief. An ACL injury to Wilson would have been a devastating blow to the second-year quarterback, who many are expecting to make a big jump after a strong offseason of preparation.

It sounds like Wilson will miss some time, but at this point, all signs point to the Jets quarterback playing this season, which was not a certainty when he came up limping on Friday night.

IN THIS ARTICLE
