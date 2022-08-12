Read full article on original website
Alabama company charged in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced criminal charges today in the 2017 death of a Shelby County worker pulled into an industrial machine. The case, involving ABC Polymer Industries, has already resulted in $3 million in damages earlier this...
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO
The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
Fencing added to Birmingham's City Walk amid mayor's call for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has added temporary fencing to City Walk as the mayor renews the push to reinforce the city's teen curfew. Friday night, a team of shooters gunned down an 18-year-old in a Birmingham Shell Station doorway. That teen victim died the next day. This adds to an increasingly violent year in Birmingham.
Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child
A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
Federal grant to fund Alabama test program to control traffic jams
The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $5 million dollars to Alabama for a test program to better handle traffic congestion. The state program is called the Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic or PROACT for short. The test project is supposed to use advanced traffic technologies and decision support tools to funnel traffic more efficiently around on I-65 around the city of Cullman. The plan includes advanced road weather tools, technologies and signal management systems. DOT is funding ten of these test projects nationally through a program called the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, or ATCMTD. Over $45 million dollars will be spent to test ideas to improve mobility in underserved communities.
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service
Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
Tarrant First Baptist Church gifts building to Victory City church
TARRANT, Ala. — Thanks to a generous donation, a Birmingham city church has a new place to call home after a devastating tornado last year. Learn more in the video above.
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Teen fight erupts at Birmingham’s City Walk day after mayor issues curfew reminder
A fight among juveniles broke out Saturday night at Birmingham’s City Walk, just a day after Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a reminder to residents about the city’s curfew. North Precinct police officers just before 9:40 p.m. observed an altercation involving a large group of juveniles in the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue North, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
Authorities ID couple killed when Infiniti G37 crashes into tree in Birmingham’s Midtown
Authorities have now identified a couple killed when their Infiniti G37 hit a tree Sunday morning near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Anthony Miekeco Penny, 36, and Phoebe Olivia Hurst, 30. Both lived in Birmingham. Police said they believe speed played...
Woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment
Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. Jeff Eliasoph from sister station WVTM talked with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas of her...
Back to school 2022: New Alabama teachers with social work, aide experience are key for pipeline
As students return to school, a new class of first-year teachers is stepping in to teach them. They’re parents. They’re former social workers and translators. Some of them are returning to their hometowns to teach in the schools they grew up in. New teachers are increasingly filling key...
A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”
As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin pushing for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pushing for a renewed enforcement of the city's teen curfew to help curb crime. The city is on pace to top 130 murders in 2022. Learn more in the video above. “There is a curfew that exists in the city of...
