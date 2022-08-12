ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
AL.com

World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO

The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Business
AL.com

Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child

A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Federal grant to fund Alabama test program to control traffic jams

The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $5 million dollars to Alabama for a test program to better handle traffic congestion. The state program is called the Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic or PROACT for short. The test project is supposed to use advanced traffic technologies and decision support tools to funnel traffic more efficiently around on I-65 around the city of Cullman. The plan includes advanced road weather tools, technologies and signal management systems. DOT is funding ten of these test projects nationally through a program called the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, or ATCMTD. Over $45 million dollars will be spent to test ideas to improve mobility in underserved communities.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service

Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go

Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WYFF4.com

Woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment

Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. Jeff Eliasoph from sister station WVTM talked with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas of her...
MSNBC

A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

