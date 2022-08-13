ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person Falls On Tracks, Hit By Train At Bridgeport Train Station

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
A person who fell on the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station was hit. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

A person who fell on the tracks at a Fairfield County train station was struck by a train.

The incident took place at the Bridgeport Train Station around 9:10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13.

According to the MTA, the person fell on the tracks and was struck by a train from New Haven traveling to Grand Central Station.

Police, fire, EMS, and MTA police are on the scene, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.

No further information as to the extent of injuries at this time.

Service is currently delayed up to 55 minutes, MTA said.

This is an active incident and investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

