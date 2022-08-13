ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: We Will See a Lot More of Brayden’s Brother in Season 3

By Aramide Tinubu
 2 days ago

Power Book II: Ghost focuses on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) murder. While Tariq is attempting to juggle his life as a college student and drug dealer, his best friend, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) , has also become a major figure on the show

Now, it seems like Brayden ‘s brother is also going to step into the spotlight in season 3.

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Brayden will take a dark turn in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Since we first met him in the final seasons of Power , Brayden has been carefree and a bit absurd. However, as he’s been sucked further into Tariq’s world, he’s had to do and experience things he never imagined. When Ghost Season 3 drops, Brayden is set not to take a dark turn.

“Just wait for it,” Paolo said on This Is 50 . “Brayden is just getting darker and darker and deeper into the game. I think season 3 is Brayden’s coming-out party for who he really is. You’re gonna see. I’m telling you.”

We will see a lot more of Brayden’s brother in season 3

In addition to seeing Brayden take a much darker turn this season, we will also see a lot more from his older brother Trace (Cory Jeacoma). As we know, Trace has always been eager and willing to throw Tariq under the bus. He’s also not very bright.

During a recent episode of The Crew Has it with Paolo and Rainey, Jeacoma explained that we were supposed to see a lot more of Trace in Ghost Season 2. However, he was tied up filming The CW’s 4400. Luckily, we will get a Trace-focused episode in season 3.

In fact, Brayden may have to turn to his brother for help. “Tariq is unaware entirely that Brayden, who he now trusts probably more than anybody else, and Effie helped conspire behind his back to harm Lauren. So, a lot of secrets will be revealed in Season 3 and relationships will be ruptured and shifted forever,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told Deadline .

Brayden will get a new love interest in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

It’s no secret that Brayden hasn’t had much luck with the ladies. His last love interest was using him to gather intel on Tariq. Now that he and Effie are hiding a secret about Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death from Tariq, he will need a new outlet.

Luckily for him, this new distraction will come in the form of brand new love interest. “I want to kill someone; that’s like dream Brayden; I want to get deep in,” Paolo said on an Instagram Live with Kemp. “I would like to get it on or a romance; those are always fun, that kind of stuff. I want him to see when he’s actually in love and when he’s actually with someone.”

Kemp replied, “I think some of that is coming.”

