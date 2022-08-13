Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Yet another new Italian restaurant, Il Bracco, opens in Houston
The second location of Dallas-based restaurant Il Bracco is now serving handmade pastas Uptown.
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MySanAntonio
Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston
Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
In-N-Out Burger construction nearing completion in The Woodlands
In-N-Out Burger is under construction on Lake Woodlands Drive. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is nearing completion on an In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The building was anticipated to be completed Aug. 1. Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, said a precise opening date was not available as of July 26.
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
6 Persons Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Humble (Humble, TX)
Houston and Humble Police Departments reported that a crash took place on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd just before 9:30 AM. The multi-vehicle incident closed down the southbound lanes for many hours on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
KSAT 12
Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
fox26houston.com
Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin Road trip
CONROE, Texas - FOX 26 is dedicated to shedding a light on the thousands of missing people in the Greater Houston area. A Conroe family is desperate for answers after their loved one vanished on his way back from a road trip to Austin. 32-year-old Timothy Perez drove to Austin,...
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
Residents from River Oaks condominium unsure when they'll be able to return amid structural concerns
Crews have been working to clean up the mess a flooding left at The Royalton at River Oaks, as well as evaluate the building for major structural problems.
Migration to Austin brought wealthy out-of-towners and high home prices. It's now starting to cool down.
Austin is one of the top metro areas where homebuyer income saw the greatest surge during the pandemic and it came at a cost to locals. A new analysis by real estate services firm Redfin reports that affluent out-of-towers have contributed to surging home prices in metros like Austin. Due to this trend, Redfin notes, many local buyers with lower incomes have been priced out. “For white-collar workers earning high salaries, remote work is a huge financial boon,” said Sheharyar Bokhari, Redfin senior economist. Jobs with that flexibility, Bokhari says, enable them to move from a tech hub like San Francisco to a more affordable part of the country where they can get more home for their money and even put some toward a rainy day fund. “It can have the opposite effect on locals in those destinations–especially renters–who are watching from the sidelines as home prices skyrocket while their income stays mostly the same,” Bokhari said.
Comments / 0