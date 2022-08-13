ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
MySanAntonio

Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston

Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
Community Impact Houston

In-N-Out Burger construction nearing completion in The Woodlands

In-N-Out Burger is under construction on Lake Woodlands Drive. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is nearing completion on an In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The building was anticipated to be completed Aug. 1. Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, said a precise opening date was not available as of July 26.
virtualbx.com

Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288

Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
KSAT 12

Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
Austonia

Migration to Austin brought wealthy out-of-towners and high home prices. It's now starting to cool down.

Austin is one of the top metro areas where homebuyer income saw the greatest surge during the pandemic and it came at a cost to locals. A new analysis by real estate services firm Redfin reports that affluent out-of-towers have contributed to surging home prices in metros like Austin. Due to this trend, Redfin notes, many local buyers with lower incomes have been priced out. “For white-collar workers earning high salaries, remote work is a huge financial boon,” said Sheharyar Bokhari, Redfin senior economist. Jobs with that flexibility, Bokhari says, enable them to move from a tech hub like San Francisco to a more affordable part of the country where they can get more home for their money and even put some toward a rainy day fund. “It can have the opposite effect on locals in those destinations–especially renters–who are watching from the sidelines as home prices skyrocket while their income stays mostly the same,” Bokhari said.
