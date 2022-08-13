ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Popular Oklahoma City Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 45 Years

An Oklahoma staple is closing its doors after decades of service. News 9 stopped by Ingrid’s Monday afternoon, moments after the business posted on social media that they were closing. A hand full of customers pulled up expecting to get some German food and pastries. Only to leave in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Notorious rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed

OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Nonprofit Helps Families Wash Kids' School Uniforms

A local nonprofit is hosting several back-to-school events this month to get kids geared up for their first day of school. Sox of Love said they understand how important first impressions are, so they're helping Oklahoma families prepare for the upcoming school year. Students at Norman Public Schools and the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay

It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
JONES, OK
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
yukonprogressnews.com

New playground refreshes Yukon neighborhood school

A new playground is attracting attention – and children – at a Yukon neighborhood school. New play equipment and artificial turf have been installed at Ranchwood Elementary School, 607 Annawood. Ranchwood’s playground was worn and sorely needed to be replaced. “We are so excited for our Ranchwood...
YUKON, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
TAHLEQUAH, OK

