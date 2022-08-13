Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO