Louisville, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man

NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
thereader.com

Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals

Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
OMAHA, NE
City
Louisville, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
doniphanherald.com

Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha

OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha community playhouse gearing up for 2022-2023 season

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open its new season and theater fans can't wait. Saturday, Brady Patsy stopped by First News to talk about the opening of the legend of Georgia McBride. Georgia McBride is the tale of a southern straight boy and out-of-work...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska football announces throwback uniforms honoring 1983 team

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers will be taking Memorial Stadium back to the '80s this fall. Nebraska football announced the program will be wearing throwback uniforms honoring the 1983 team. The jerseys include white mesh numbers and red stripes on the pants from the "scoring explosion" season. This content...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE

