This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
News Channel Nebraska
Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
thereader.com
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals
Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
KETV.com
Omaha's bikeway from midtown to downtown continues to see consistent usage
OMAHA, Neb. — Bike Walk Nebraska issued Monday its report on the first year of the Midtown to Market bikeway project. The pathway runs along Harney Street between 10th Street and Turner Boulevard. The report said bike usage is down slightly compared to 2021 but still above data from...
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
doniphanherald.com
Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha
OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
1011now.com
Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
1011now.com
Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
KETV.com
Omaha community playhouse gearing up for 2022-2023 season
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open its new season and theater fans can't wait. Saturday, Brady Patsy stopped by First News to talk about the opening of the legend of Georgia McBride. Georgia McBride is the tale of a southern straight boy and out-of-work...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Westbound lanes closed on West Center Rd from 114th to 117th due to main break
West Center Road between Westwood Lane and South 117th Street will be closed westbound for repairs by MUD and will be in effect for an hour.
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces throwback uniforms honoring 1983 team
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers will be taking Memorial Stadium back to the '80s this fall. Nebraska football announced the program will be wearing throwback uniforms honoring the 1983 team. The jerseys include white mesh numbers and red stripes on the pants from the "scoring explosion" season. This content...
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrest two Floridians, recover stolen trailer with Amazon items
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Floridians and recovered a semi-trailer reported stolen filled with Amazon items Friday. The driver and co-driver were taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-80 near Waverly. Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of...
