KOCO
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
News On 6
Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay
It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
53 cadets enter OHP Academy after law change
Cadets can now enter the academy with just 24 college credit hours instead of the previous 64-hour requirement.
News On 6
OKCPS Board Of Education Approves 2 Bond Proposals, Vote Set For November
Oklahoma City Public Schools' board of education unanimously approved a set of bond issues that will appear on this November's ballot. The unanimous decision was made during a special meeting Monday afternoon. The proposals, in total, will likely cost approximately $955 million. Election Day is Nov. 8. News 9's Augusta...
yukonprogressnews.com
New playground refreshes Yukon neighborhood school
A new playground is attracting attention – and children – at a Yukon neighborhood school. New play equipment and artificial turf have been installed at Ranchwood Elementary School, 607 Annawood. Ranchwood’s playground was worn and sorely needed to be replaced. “We are so excited for our Ranchwood...
Universal free school lunches comes to an end – here’s how to check if your student still qualifies
Parents with kids in Oklahoma public schools, listen up! Free school lunches for all students has come to an end.
First Church OKC Holds Back To School Bash In Downtown OKC
Many metro students returned to school this week, and First Church OKC is celebrating with a back to school bash Saturday. They'll have a bounce house, inflatable games, face painting and more. This will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. near Northwest 4th and Broadway. They're also collecting teacher...
Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.
KOCO
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
OU Health officials warning parents of most contagious COVID subvariant as students head back to school
As children head back to school, University of Oklahoma Health officials want you to be aware of the COVID Ninja Variant circling throughout the metro. OU Health Officials are expecting a COVID surge with many students back in classrooms.
Stranger rescues 2-year-old children trapped in hot car in Oklahoma City
Two young children are alive today thanks to the swift actions of a stranger.
KOCO
Police investigate after gunshot victim transported by friends to hospital in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was transported by friends to a hospital in Oklahoma City. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a gunshot victim at OU Med in Oklahoma City. The victim was transported to OU Med in an unknown car by friends.
Volunteers prepare for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway
"We can't continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community."
okcfox.com
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
ouhsc.edu
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel
The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
chickashatoday.com
Truck accident sends Chickasha youth to hospital
An injury collision occurred in Kay County near Braman that involved a Chickasha woman and a 15 year old youth according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Lisa K. Lujan, 48 of Chickasha, the driver of a 2004 International tractor was was not injured in the incident which remains under investigation.
News On 6
Rush Springs Holds Its Annual Watermelon Festival Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - It'll be a seed-spittin' good time with tons of things for the whole family to do. The festival will be in Jeff Davis Park.
