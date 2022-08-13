Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Padres manager Melvin says Tatis 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
5 big topics about the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. following his suspension
The San Diego Padres spent their off day in Washington D.C. on Thursday getting ready to experience the reunion for
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Moving on minus Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres face Nats again
It would have seemed almost impossible for something regarding the San Diego Padres to upstage Juan Soto's return to Washington this weekend. However, that happened on Friday with the news that shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the sport's fastest rising young stars the past few years, was handed an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a banned substance.
Comments / 0