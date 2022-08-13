Richmond County deputy involved in wreck with ATV at notorious intersection

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM— A main road through Richmond County was temporarily shut down Saturday morning following a wreck between a deputy and an ATV at an intersection.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the unnamed deputy was driving north on U.S. 220 and collided with an ATV trying to cross the highway at the intersection with Billy Covington Road.

The wreck, which happened around 5 a.m. reportedly resulted in a fatality.

The road was reopened around 8:30 a.m., according to Northside Fire Chief Ed Causey.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating.

No other information is currently available.

The RO is waiting for a response from troopers.

This is the second wreck involving a deputy at that intersection.

In May, a deputy was attempting to cross the highway from the Harrington Road side when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

County Manager Bryan Land said earlier this month that engineers with the N.C. Department of Transportation are planning to reconfigure the crossover in November.

“Motorists will not be allowed to cross directly over Highway 220 anymore once this project’s completed,” Land said. “This location has been the site of numerous wrecks and a few ending tragically, as you’re fully aware.”