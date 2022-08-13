ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

A 63-year-old woman died after being pierced by a beach umbrella that flew across and struck her at South Carolina beach

By Taylor Ardrey
 2 days ago

  • A South Carolina woman died after being struck by a beach umbrella.
  • The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon at Garden City Beach.
  • A local coroner told CNN that Tammy Perreault died from "chest trauma by the umbrella shaft."

A South Carolina woman was killed after a beach umbrella flew and struck her body earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

A local coroner confirmed with WYFF that the accident happened on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. at Garden City Beach.

The wind caused the beach umbrella to fly away and pierce the 63-year-old woman, identified as  Tammy Perreault, while she was sitting down, Horry County officials said, per The State .

Perreault was transported to an emergency room and died about an hour later, just after 1:30 pm, according to the report.

Her cause of death was a result of "chest trauma by the umbrella shaft," Horry County Deputy Coroner Dale Trevathan told CNN . Horry County officials praised those who helped the victim during the incident.

"We understand a number of good Samaritans and off-duty medical professionals did provide initial care to the victim on the beach. Their actions to offer comfort and first aid are honorable and appreciated," the statement. said, The State reported.

The statement continued: "Thank you also to first responders from Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue, Horry County Police Department Beach Patrol, and Beach Services, Ltd., who provided emergency medical services and transportation to an area hospital," per the outlet.

Perreault's best friend, Sherry White, described her as the "most loving and kind person," according to WMBF . Her loved ones set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

