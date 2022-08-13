ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Award-Winning Le Petit Café Closes at Branford Location

On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
BRANFORD, CT
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Britain Herald

Geraldine Veronica Rose Janowski

Geraldine Veronica Rose Janowski, (known to those who knew and loved her as ("Gerrie"), 86, of New Britain, and West Dennis, MA, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2022 at Jerome Home. Gerrie was born at home in New Britain on Dec. 3, 1935 to the late Peter and Mary...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

A Metal Giant in Wilton

Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
WILTON, CT
generalaviationnews.com

Clay Lacy breaks ground on $20 million FBO and maintenance facility at KOXC

Clay Lacy Aviation recently broke ground on a new $20 million, 11-acre FBO and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) development at Waterbury-Oxford Airport (KOXC) in Oxford, Connecticut. Company officials report it is one of the largest private investments in the Connecticut Airport Authority’s general aviation airport system. The expansion...
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in verticle rise when you take...
HARTFORD, CT
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Clinton

I don’t know whether to love or hate Clinton based on its town beach non-resident parking fees. On the one hand, imagine if we adopted this in Hartford. Want to park a car inside Elizabeth Park? That’ll be $75 on Labor Day Weekend for everyone who is not a Hartford resident. Want to park by the carousel for half an hour? That’ll be $50. You wanted to play golf in Keney Park or Goodwin Park? Hartford will collect $75 if you want to store your car. We all should go as hard as Clinton in the War on Cars.
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: A mighty New Haven industrial corridor is reduced to weeds

Since its founding in 1638, New Haven has been shaped by over 380 years of history along its streets, river fronts, and harbor. This heritage is reflected in historic districts that are documented and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. One of these, the River Street National Historic District, is the site of industries that made New Haven a thriving manufacturing center between the Civil War and World War I. River Street is one of the last industrial historic districts in New Haven and represents an era when city workers sent their products worldwide.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Barbara (McCooe) Pagano

Barbara (McCooe) Pagano, formerly of Plainville, passed away at home in Texas unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at age 72. Born in East Hartford on Sept. 14, 1949, Barbara was the eldest daughter of the late Stephanie (Nawrocka) & John Keegan McCooe. Barbara graduated from East Hartford High in...
PLAINVILLE, CT
westportlocal.com

“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”

One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
WESTPORT, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video on Hartford Department Stores: Wise, Smith & Co. and E. J. Korvette

This video is about Wise, Smith & Company, a department store in Hartford, Connecticut that existed from 1897 to 1954. I talk about the buildings that came before Wise-Smith and the various structures the company erected over the years. I also talk about the Hartford branch of E. J. Korvette, which occupied the Wise-Smith building from 1957 to 1971.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

St. Joseph Polish Society revving up for 16th annual Mel's Run

BRISTOL – The St. Joseph Polish Society revving up for the 16th annual Mel's Run on Aug. 27, where motorcyclists will ride in support of the diabetic ward at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Registration will begin from 9 to 11:15 a.m. at the St. Joseph Polish Society at...
BRISTOL, CT

