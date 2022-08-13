Carnegie Hall August/September calendar of events

LEWISBURG (WVDN)- Thursday, Aug. 25, Ruth Wyand– Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues with the one-woman band Ruth Wyand. Ivy Terrace Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2, Carnegie Hall Fantasy Gala: Bowties & Boas – Special event fundraiser at The Greenbrier includes an evening of live music, dancing, dinner, drinks, and both live and silent auctions.

Thursday, Sept. 8: Lady D – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues with Lady D.

Friday, Sept 16: Gyasi – Carnegie Hall presents glam rock artist Gyasi in the Hamilton Auditorium.

Rotating galleries:

Old Stone Room Gallery – “Life in Transition” by Shari O’Day Mann. Runs through October 28.

Museum Gallery – Works by Steven Hutchins. Runs through October 28.

Lobby Gallery – “Witch-ful Dreaming” by Susanna Robinson. Runs through October 28.

Permanent exhibit: Arts from the Ashes: The History of Carnegie Hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission.

