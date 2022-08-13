ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 dead, 1 injured in fatal shooting at convenience store parking lot

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXly6_0hG5Fy6T00

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday at a convenience store in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers received reports of the shooting shortly before 9:50 a.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located two adult victims in the parking lot of a business near Maple Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.

One female victim died on the scene. The other victim, a male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Independence Avenue is closed for the investigation. It will remain closed until around 1-2 p.m.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convenience Store#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Police Department
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 100th homicide of 2022. Two people were shot just before 10 a.m. on Saturday at a BP Gas Station on Independence Avenue near Maple Boulevard. A female victim was declared dead at the scene. A man was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody

Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy