Kenansville, NC

WNCT

Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC Pride Festival event coming to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ENC Pride is ready to come to Kinston. On Saturday, October 8th, ENC Pride will be hosting an event called ENC Pride Festival in Kinston. ENC Pride’s Festival is to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance. The festival will be free and family-friendly with live music, […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County highway wildflower site wins state award

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County highway wildflower site has won a state award. The state Department of Transportation says U.S. 70 at Felix Harvey Parkway in Lenoir County has won first place for Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Eastern Region. The site is just west of Kinston. The...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teachers gear up for new school year amid staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Across the country, school systems are experiencing a shortage of teachers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are at least 280,000 fewer public school teachers across the nation than there were before the pandemic. With just two weeks ahead of the school year, this...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. leaders share plan to keep kids safe in the classroom this year

RALEIGH, N.C. — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, safety is top of mind for both parents and school districts across North Carolina. School safety topped the $27.9 billion North Carolina state budget this year, with an additional $15 million for the School Resource Officer Grant Program. The budget also provides $32 million for school safety grants for things like safety equipment, school safety training and to support students in crisis.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina

According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

North Carolina YMCA afterschool programs growing students critical skills

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina YMCAs are helping students improve academic performance, confidence and behavior in the classroom and beyond. Data shows NC YMCAs investment in professional development around character development is paying off in student progress and counter-acting pandemic-related learning loss. NC Alliance of YMCAs tested 3,100 youth...
EDUCATION
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average price for a gallon of gas falls nearly 10 cents in North Carolina in the last week. The average is now sitting at $3.64 a gallon, down 9 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 55 cents per gallon...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000. Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Dinosaur Adventure event is coming to Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dinosaurs come alive this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center. This Saturday and Sunday, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting an event called Dinosaur Adventure. Saturday, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature life-sized […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

NC workers experienced burnout 180 days into the day, says study

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)(MyBioSource) According to a recent study by MyBioSource.com, North Carolina workers reached peak burnout on June 29th of this year. A Google survey of over four thousand people conducted during July of 2022 shows that employees in North Carolina experienced their peak burnout 180 days into the year.
EDUCATION
WITN

Charges pending after fight at New Bern High School among student-athletes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say charges are pending after a gun was reportedly shown during a fight at New Bern High School. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and New Bern police officers responded to the school at 11:35 a.m. Monday due to a report of a person with a gun. School was not in session, but some staff members and student-athletes were at the school.
NEW BERN, NC

