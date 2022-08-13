Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
ENC Pride Festival event coming to Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ENC Pride is ready to come to Kinston. On Saturday, October 8th, ENC Pride will be hosting an event called ENC Pride Festival in Kinston. ENC Pride’s Festival is to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance. The festival will be free and family-friendly with live music, […]
WITN
Lenoir County highway wildflower site wins state award
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County highway wildflower site has won a state award. The state Department of Transportation says U.S. 70 at Felix Harvey Parkway in Lenoir County has won first place for Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Eastern Region. The site is just west of Kinston. The...
WITN
Teachers gear up for new school year amid staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Across the country, school systems are experiencing a shortage of teachers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are at least 280,000 fewer public school teachers across the nation than there were before the pandemic. With just two weeks ahead of the school year, this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. leaders share plan to keep kids safe in the classroom this year
RALEIGH, N.C. — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, safety is top of mind for both parents and school districts across North Carolina. School safety topped the $27.9 billion North Carolina state budget this year, with an additional $15 million for the School Resource Officer Grant Program. The budget also provides $32 million for school safety grants for things like safety equipment, school safety training and to support students in crisis.
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
kiss951.com
Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina
According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina YMCA afterschool programs growing students critical skills
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina YMCAs are helping students improve academic performance, confidence and behavior in the classroom and beyond. Data shows NC YMCAs investment in professional development around character development is paying off in student progress and counter-acting pandemic-related learning loss. NC Alliance of YMCAs tested 3,100 youth...
WITN
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average price for a gallon of gas falls nearly 10 cents in North Carolina in the last week. The average is now sitting at $3.64 a gallon, down 9 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 55 cents per gallon...
WITN
Greenville City Council considers allowing open-container consumption in Uptown area
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council met Monday for the first reading on a proposal to create social districts in uptown Greenville, an idea that has already been discussed in major cities like Raleigh, Durham, and Charlotte. As part of an ABC bill, the North Carolina General Assembly...
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000. Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.
Group says 1 in 6 NC principals could have salaries drop by up to $18,000 this year
The advocacy group warns that unless state lawmakers intervene, 17% of the state’s principals could see sharp cuts in their salaries starting Jan. 1.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
Tickets for the 2022 N.C. State Fair are on sale now. Here’s what to know.
Get ready, NC — it’s almost State Fair time, and buying tickets in advance will save you a little money. We have details on how to buy, pricing & more.
Dinosaur Adventure event is coming to Greenville Convention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dinosaurs come alive this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center. This Saturday and Sunday, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting an event called Dinosaur Adventure. Saturday, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature life-sized […]
Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
WNCT
NC workers experienced burnout 180 days into the day, says study
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)(MyBioSource) According to a recent study by MyBioSource.com, North Carolina workers reached peak burnout on June 29th of this year. A Google survey of over four thousand people conducted during July of 2022 shows that employees in North Carolina experienced their peak burnout 180 days into the year.
WITN
Charges pending after fight at New Bern High School among student-athletes
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say charges are pending after a gun was reportedly shown during a fight at New Bern High School. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and New Bern police officers responded to the school at 11:35 a.m. Monday due to a report of a person with a gun. School was not in session, but some staff members and student-athletes were at the school.
Comments / 0