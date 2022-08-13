ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Help deputies locate endangered 15-year-old girl

By Alina Lee
 2 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lillian Enyeart went missing at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 12. She was last seen near the corner of East La Salle Street and Querida Drive.

Enyeart was wearing a light-colored hoodie, blue jeans and a grey backpack. She was also wearing black and blue tennis shoes, black framed glasses and a blue butterfly necklace.

Deputies say Enyeart has a knee injury and is on crutches. She is accompanied by a black and white emotional support dog.

The missing teen has medication that she needs and is considered endangered.

If you have any information, call 719-390-5555.

KXRM

Porch pirate being sought by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a porch pirate who stole packages on Everett Road near Pleasant View Jr. High School. The suspected thief is described as a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt, and black shorts. She is driving a bluish/green SUV. If anyone knows who this woman is, has […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Hit-and-run suspect sought following crash in Colorado Springs with a motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a hit-and-run suspect following a crash Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of N. Weber Street and E. Fontanero Street. The area is west of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Police say a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck reportedly fled the area while the motorcyclist was seriously injured.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Schools and businesses burglarized & damaged; suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries and vandalism that happened overnight on Sunday, including two schools. CSPD first received a call about a person vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations in eastern Colorado Springs just before 10:30 p.m. on August 14. The first reported location was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart. Deputies say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday near Constitution and Chelton. Enyeart was reportedly wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jeans, with a grey backpack and is on...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Hit and run with serious injuries at Fontanero and Weber

UPDATE (8/15, 1:45 p.m.): CSPD has classified this as a hit and run involving another vehicle and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist has serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention. The other vehicle fled the scene and there is no description available at this time. CSPD is asking anyone with information […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two killed in weekend crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people just south of Pueblo. According to CSP, the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off the east edge, then the west […]
PUEBLO, CO
