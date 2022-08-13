Read full article on original website
Portland metro weather: High will be 86 degrees Monday before spiking to upper 90s midweek
Summer’s heat returns this week. The high temperature in the Portland area on Monday will reach about 86 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service says. Winds will be calm and it’ll be sunny all day, with no chance of rain. Then it really gets hot. Tuesday is expected...
Wednesday and Thursday could see high temperatures near 100 degrees
The Portland area could see a two to three day stretch of hot weather this week. High temperatures could reach near 100 degrees on Wednesday and possibly Thursday.
Portland weather brings perfect Sunday sun
It’s a Mary Poppins day in the Portland area, people — practically perfect in every way. The National Weather Service says the forecast calls for sun and a high temperature of 84 degrees on Sunday, as several thousand bicyclists descend on Portland’s bridges for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal.
Hello perfect August weekend weather!
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Few weekends in August are as perfect as this one. Goldilocks approved! It won’t be too cool or hot Saturday. Morning temps start in the low 60s and clouds will be clearing by late morning. If you’re doing any flying Saturday afternoon in the gorge, expect wind gusts to increase by the afternoon 20-25 mph from the west.
State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward
PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
Portland Burger Week returns with juicy deals
All this week get a juicy deal at the best local burger joints -- it's Portland Burger Week.
Northeast Portland’s Russell neighborhood can expect traffic delays due to road resurfacing
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People driving around northeast Portland’s Russell neighborhood can expect delays and detours because of road resurfacing work starting this week. The city announced Monday that resurfacing work would begin on Thursday, Aug. 18. About 30 lane miles of neighborhood streets will be impacted. By Monday,...
Downtown Portland Among the Worst Cities in Terms of Rebounding from the Pandemic, Study Shows
When it comes to recovering from the pandemic, downtown Portland is bringing up the rear. That’s the conclusion from researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, who are using cell phone GPS data to see how many people are returning to businesses, bars, restaurants, and other attractions in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
Competitive table setting? Best snow globe collection? Here’s how to win a blue ribbon at the Oregon State Fair
When it comes to the state fair competitions, you might think of blue ribbons awarded for strawberry jams, homemade quilts, or a prize-winning zucchini. But the Oregon State Fair hosts a wealth of competitions that perhaps you hadn’t considered. Competitive table setting, for example. The Oregon State Fair awards...
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.
Big Coils of Extra Lines Are Hanging Off Some Power Poles Around Portland. What Are They For?
Lately I’ve been seeing big, heavy-looking coils of extra power lines hanging off some power poles around Portland. Is PGE preparing for large chasms to open between specific poles around town, or some other emergency that the rest of us don’t yet see coming? —Ockham’s Razor Wire.
A heat pump will save you money but good luck getting one, Portland experts say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With another heatwave on the way, some people are still having a tough time finding the equipment to keep their house cool. However, the good news is, it may be easier to save some money on your cooling bills. Energy Trust of Oregon is working with...
8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Aug. 12-14
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the old cliché goes, variety is the spice of life. There's plenty of variety to experience this weekend to keep you occupied — whether you're in Portland, across the river in Clark County or on the Oregon Coast. And at least one of these events will actually be spicy.
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
Bamboo Sushi Is Opening Its First Beaverton Location This Week
Portland’s most prolific sushi chain now has its first Beaverton location. Bamboo Sushi officially opens to the public at 2545 SW Cedar Hills Blvd. on Thursday, Aug. 18, however, service got underway last week for a series of previews attended by friends, family, fellow Beaverton businesses owners and media.
Freight car derails close to Union Station in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and firefighters responded to a derailed train car near Union Station and the Steel Bridge early Saturday afternoon, with the response temporarily snarling traffic in the area. The incident was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials with Portland Fire & Rescue said...
