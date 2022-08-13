ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland weather brings perfect Sunday sun

It’s a Mary Poppins day in the Portland area, people — practically perfect in every way. The National Weather Service says the forecast calls for sun and a high temperature of 84 degrees on Sunday, as several thousand bicyclists descend on Portland’s bridges for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal.
Hello perfect August weekend weather!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Few weekends in August are as perfect as this one. Goldilocks approved! It won’t be too cool or hot Saturday. Morning temps start in the low 60s and clouds will be clearing by late morning. If you’re doing any flying Saturday afternoon in the gorge, expect wind gusts to increase by the afternoon 20-25 mph from the west.
State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward

PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.
8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Aug. 12-14

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the old cliché goes, variety is the spice of life. There's plenty of variety to experience this weekend to keep you occupied — whether you're in Portland, across the river in Clark County or on the Oregon Coast. And at least one of these events will actually be spicy.
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
Bamboo Sushi Is Opening Its First Beaverton Location This Week

Portland’s most prolific sushi chain now has its first Beaverton location. Bamboo Sushi officially opens to the public at 2545 SW Cedar Hills Blvd. on Thursday, Aug. 18, however, service got underway last week for a series of previews attended by friends, family, fellow Beaverton businesses owners and media.
Freight car derails close to Union Station in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and firefighters responded to a derailed train car near Union Station and the Steel Bridge early Saturday afternoon, with the response temporarily snarling traffic in the area. The incident was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials with Portland Fire & Rescue said...
