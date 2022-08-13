ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Retiree volunteers for Raleigh Police Department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home

Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...

