Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Related
cbs17
2 taken to hospital; ‘jaws of life’ used to rescue driver in head-on Morrisville wreck, police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews had to use the “jaws of life” to free one driver after a head-on crash closed a road in Morrisville for two hours Monday evening, police said. The wreck happened just before 7:20 p.m. at 10217 Chapel Hill Road, which is a...
cbs17
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
cbs17
Retiree volunteers for Raleigh Police Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
Southbound I-95 south of Fayetteville reopens after vehicle crash
The wreck was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 31, which is near U.S. 301 and near St. Pauls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Bicyclist shot in drive-by less than half mile from police station in Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike Thursday on S. Main Street. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street,...
cbs17
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
cbs17
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
cbs17
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Stretch of I-95 in Cumberland County sees ‘at least one vehicle accident’ daily
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic backups are becoming part of the normal daily commute on Interstate 95 as crashes are on the rise in work zones in both Cumberland and Harnett counties. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there is at least one vehicle accident on the...
cbs17
Pedestrian in critical condition, hit by car in Fayetteville: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning. At about 6:01 a.m., officers say they were called to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident along the 2800 block of Owen Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital...
cbs17
Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home
Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise from NC home, deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Person in critical condition after hit while walking near Fayetteville intersection
Fayetteville, N.C. — A person was in critical condition Saturday morning after they were hit while walking near a busy Fayetteville intersection. The Fayetteville Police Department arrived to the corner of Owen Drive and Camden Road at around 6 a.m. and found a person who had been hit. The...
cbs17
Fayetteville man found dead in home; police open death investigation they call ‘not random’
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after finding a man dead in his home. Police say they responded to a death investigation call early Friday in the 2000 block of Poplar Drive. At approximately 1:44 a.m., police — along with emergency medical personnel and a homicide unit...
cbs17
Folks enjoy the first night of Raleigh’s new Sip n’ Stroll district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s first social district is officially open. From large groups of people walking around with drinks to people sipping while walking a dog, people were out and about on night one of “sip n’ stroll.”. It was Drew Beck’s first time ordering...
'Public safety is 24/7': Fayetteville Police Department opens nursing areas at all of its stations
Chief Hawkins said she hopes opening up these nursing pods will make employees feel welcome and supported.
cbs17
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
cbs17
Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
cbs17
Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
Comments / 3