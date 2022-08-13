ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Gary Gerstner
2d ago

Question ; Why if they are an invasive species is there any control placed on the catching of this crab ? Why not a reward ? Why do Democrats feel the need to control every second of every minute? 3x the amount ? How about refund your shell fish tag for twenty - five caught.? incentive? unlimited limit??? Just asking before they become a real problem

centraloregondaily.com

Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
