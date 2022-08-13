Read full article on original website
Gary Gerstner
2d ago
Question ; Why if they are an invasive species is there any control placed on the catching of this crab ? Why not a reward ? Why do Democrats feel the need to control every second of every minute? 3x the amount ? How about refund your shell fish tag for twenty - five caught.? incentive? unlimited limit??? Just asking before they become a real problem
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
These are the animals you can’t keep as pets in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may have dreamed of having a pet bear as a kid — but can you actually own one here in Oregon? Turns out, it’s a little complicated about what exotic pet species you can own and whether you can get the OK from state and federal regulators. According to the […]
Firefighters battle growing wildfires across Oregon
Crews are still battling several wildfires on Monday that are burning in central and southern Oregon.
Oregon wildfires: What to know about flame-retardant wool, denim and other clothing options
It’s important to have an emergency “go bag” packed with essentials and ready to be grabbed quickly if you have to flee your home because of a wildfire or other disaster. Most emergency preparedness checklists say to have hard-soled shoes to wear to protect your feet from...
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
Competitive table setting? Best snow globe collection? Here’s how to win a blue ribbon at the Oregon State Fair
When it comes to the state fair competitions, you might think of blue ribbons awarded for strawberry jams, homemade quilts, or a prize-winning zucchini. But the Oregon State Fair hosts a wealth of competitions that perhaps you hadn’t considered. Competitive table setting, for example. The Oregon State Fair awards...
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
ijpr.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas
Among the actions temporarily adopted during last month’s heat wave was one that the state should make permanent: Allowing residents to pump their own gas. The lifting of Oregon’s ban on self-serve gas, authorized by the State Fire Marshal during July’s extended heat wave, sought to limit the amount of time gas station attendants would have to work outside. But it shouldn’t take climate emergencies to trigger a common-sense change that 48 other states in the country adopted long ago. Today, only Oregon and New Jersey persist in broadly requiring that a gas station attendant fill drivers’ tanks.
These are Oregon’s largest recorded earthquakes since 2000, according to USGS
It's no secret the Pacific Northwest is earthquake country -- with the possibility of "The Big One" ever-present. Since 2000 Oregon has seen a number of strong earthquakes, according to data recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker
True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo
The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
Opinion: Heat wave underscores our collective responsibility to one another
Herman is chief executive officer at 211info. He lives in Vancouver. Since 2020, 211info has served as the Oregon Health Authority’s go-to public information line for COVID-19 testing, vaccines, wildfire evacuation response and more. Our nonprofit also supports local governments, including Multnomah County, in helping residents connect to organizations and resources on a variety of needs.
Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this weekend is no different
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians are soaking in the summer warmth and enjoying their weekends by taking a dip in the lazy river, enjoying breweries and going to art and music festivals. The post Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this weekend is no different appeared first on KTVZ.
philomathnews.com
With Oregon hospitals in crisis, state will seek ‘significant’ funds for stopgap measures
The hospital crisis in Oregon is playing out in emergency rooms around the state. Patients in pain wait in lobbies for hours. Some end up on gurneys in hallways while waiting for a room. After they’re treated and ready to leave, they can end up stuck in the hospital for days because rehabilitation and other treatment facilities lack beds.
2022 Season of Sharing campaign is now taking applications from Oregon, SW Washington nonprofits
Nonprofit organizations that provide social and human services in Oregon and southwest Washington can now apply for The Oregonian/OregonLive’s 2022 Season of Sharing campaign. The Season of Sharing fundraising campaign is overseen each year by Oregonian Publishing Co. Public Benefits, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which distributes the money collected and...
Who is most likely to legally carry a concealed handgun in Oregon?
Peter Kuzemchak wants to get a concealed carry permit for his handgun. A Portland resident who works as an unarmed security guard downtown, the 45-year-old last summer bought a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun for home defense.
