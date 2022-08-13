ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting Girlfriend's Son: Fort Worth Police

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's son during a dispute, police say. At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police were called to a shooting at the Fairview Apartments on Lackland Road. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Talon Connery had been shot in his back. Connery...
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder

MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
A Father Accidentally Kills Son

A father accidentally shot his nine-year-old son last Tuesday, killing him. It happened at home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The Texas Rangers are investigating alongside the Hood County Sheriff’s Office. They took the boy by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died. The shooting was the second this week in North Texas involving a child. The day after the shooting in Hood County, a ten-year-old was shot in the foot in Dallas but survived. It happened at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. Police are searching for a suspect who shot at the car with the boy inside. The victim’s father told CBS 11 that the child was doing well.
Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Lancaster Coach Surrenders Monday

The brother of a retired NFL player wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a youth football coach during a game on Saturday surrendered to police Monday morning. Lancaster Police said 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as a suspect in the murder of 43-year-old...
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
Police Looking for Driver Who Struck Fort Worth Grandfather

Fort Worth Police are asking the community for help after they say a driver hit and killed a 75-year-old man crossing a residential street Friday night before driving off. It was around 9:50 Friday night when 75-year-old Juan Garcia crossed the intersection of Avenue H and Vaughn Boulevard. Police said he had the right-of-way when a driver struck Garcia before driving off, heading north on Vaughn. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard

On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
Police Locate 9-Year-Old Critical Missing Child in Dallas

A 9-year-old child who was reported missing on Sunday has been found. According to Dallas police, Khalio Warren was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas on August 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m. Police said Warren is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male...
Murder trial nears end in Grayson County courtroom

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
Homicide at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road

On August 14, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road. The preliminary investigation determined officers found the unknown adult male, unresponsive, in a creek with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died at the scene. The victim’s identity is pending and will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office fingerprint analysis.
