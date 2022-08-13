Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Related
Fort Worth Police searching for suspect in machete attack
Fort Worth…police are looking for a man who attacked another man with a machette then took off on his bike. Police say the attack happened yesterday at a park near the Riverside Community Center
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting Girlfriend's Son: Fort Worth Police
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's son during a dispute, police say. At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police were called to a shooting at the Fairview Apartments on Lackland Road. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Talon Connery had been shot in his back. Connery...
fox4news.com
Minor crash leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police believe a minor crash turned into an argument between the people in two cars. One person opened fire and shot the other driver.
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack; this & other shootings in DFW over the weekend
Fort Worth police are looking for the gunman who wounded a man over the weekend in what police believe to be a road rage attack. The victim was driving on Loop 820 near Trail Lake Drive
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
easttexasradio.com
A Father Accidentally Kills Son
A father accidentally shot his nine-year-old son last Tuesday, killing him. It happened at home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The Texas Rangers are investigating alongside the Hood County Sheriff’s Office. They took the boy by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died. The shooting was the second this week in North Texas involving a child. The day after the shooting in Hood County, a ten-year-old was shot in the foot in Dallas but survived. It happened at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. Police are searching for a suspect who shot at the car with the boy inside. The victim’s father told CBS 11 that the child was doing well.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Lancaster Coach Surrenders Monday
The brother of a retired NFL player wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a youth football coach during a game on Saturday surrendered to police Monday morning. Lancaster Police said 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as a suspect in the murder of 43-year-old...
One dead, five critically injured in fire at Garland home following reports of explosion
GARLAND, Texas — One person is dead and five others remain in critical condition after a house fire in Garland on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to reports of "some type of explosion" around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive, near Dairy and East Miller roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbap.com
North Richland Hills Police Credit Observant Mother for Thwarting Attempted Kidnapping
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Richland Hills police are crediting the quick actions of a parent who thwarted a kidnapping during “Meet The Teacher” night at the International Leadership of Texas school last week. On Tuesday, August 9th, investigators said a parent noticed 31-year-old...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Looking for Driver Who Struck Fort Worth Grandfather
Fort Worth Police are asking the community for help after they say a driver hit and killed a 75-year-old man crossing a residential street Friday night before driving off. It was around 9:50 Friday night when 75-year-old Juan Garcia crossed the intersection of Avenue H and Vaughn Boulevard. Police said he had the right-of-way when a driver struck Garcia before driving off, heading north on Vaughn. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man wanted in killing of another man at North Texas youth football game, police say
LANCASTER, Texas — A man was fatally shot during an argument at a youth football game Saturday evening in Lancaster, south of Dallas, police said in a news release. Police identified the suspect as Yaqub Salik Talib, who remained wanted by authorities on Sunday afternoon. The shooting at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Locate 9-Year-Old Critical Missing Child in Dallas
A 9-year-old child who was reported missing on Sunday has been found. According to Dallas police, Khalio Warren was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas on August 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m. Police said Warren is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male...
KXII.com
Murder trial nears end in Grayson County courtroom
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
KTRE
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
White Settlement home destroyed by fire, investigators believe it was arson
White Settlement investigators are looking for the cause of a devastating house fire over the weekend and hunting for the man suspected of setting it. The home on Raymond Avenue
Fort Worth apartment fire displaces nearly two dozen residents
Nearly two dozen Fort Worth renters are without a home because of a Sunday fire that ripped through their building on Boca Agua Drive near I-30 and Woodhaven
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road
On August 14, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road. The preliminary investigation determined officers found the unknown adult male, unresponsive, in a creek with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died at the scene. The victim’s identity is pending and will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office fingerprint analysis.
Comments / 2