My mom is a motivational keynote speaker, and like many when the pandemic hit, her line of work went virtual. The problem wasn’t that she couldn’t still inspire people behind a screen—it was her office. There was only so much moving around the house she could do to find a suitable background that didn’t include peeling wallpaper or mismatched furniture. Luckily, I (an avid HGTV binge-watcher who believes Joanna Gaines is her soul sister) had two years’ worth of sleepless nights to come up with a clear vision for my mom’s workspace. I was living in the U.S. at the time COVID hit and wasn’t able to go home to Australia until late December 2021. So when I finally touched down in Sydney, it was straight to Bunnings (the Australian Home Depot), and Project Green Room was in full swing.

