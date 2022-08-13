Read full article on original website
West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk
Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday. A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Cooler weather eases sweltering heat across the nation
Cooler air will finally replace the extreme heat wave experienced by millions of Americans at the end of the week. A slow-moving cold front is cooling off large portions of the country, while also bringing showers and storms that will enhance the flood threat from the Ohio Valley to New England.
Heavy rain expected in parts of the country to start work week
There’s a strong chance for heavy showers along the southern tip of Texas and across the Plains to start the week. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.Aug. 15, 2022.
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Comfortable Weekend Weather Graces Northern US; Low Pressure Forecast for Next Week
The weekend weather will be cool and pleasant in the northern US. The following week, low pressure slowly moves through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. On Saturday, there will be pleasant conditions and mostly sunny skies with low humidity and highs of 80 degrees. Lows on Saturday night will be 54...
