The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Capitals, Penguins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, add another name to the list of players the Vegas Golden Knights will be placing on LTIR. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss the entire season. Will they add another player? The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for trade partners and teams...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Should Consider Trading Allen to The Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that starting goalie Robin Lehner will likely be out for the season. It was determined that he would require hip surgery with no timetable for his return. This leaves the Golden Knights without an NHL starting goalie. Laurent Brossoit, last season’s backup for Vegas, is also currently on the injured reserve (IR). If Brossoit isn’t ready to return when the season starts, they are left with Michael Hutchinson, who has only played 38 games in the NHL since 2016-17, and Logan Thompson, who has a career total of 20 NHL games. The Montreal Canadiens have a situation where they can afford to trade one of their three NHL-signed goaltenders, and Jake Allen could be the perfect fit for Vegas.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Lysell Can Add Missing Offensive Elements to NHL Lineup
The Boston Bruins could get an infusion of talent into their lineup this season if Fabian Lysell impresses coming out of training camp. The 19-year-old winger was one of the most gifted forwards in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and slid to the Bruins who owned the 21st overall selection; without second-guessing it, the Bruins pounced on the opportunity and took a player who could add a different element to the team.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Trade for Coyotes Jakob Chychrun Makes Sense
When was the last time during an offseason where there’s been so much inactivity? Usually, for those of us who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs, something is happening. But for the last few weeks, barely anything. In fact, it seems as if the entire NHL has crept to a...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Lucic, Zacha, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some buzz lately with the re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci that management may be looking to bring in Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, the club announced this past week that they have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Pavel Zacha. In other news, Fabian Lysell has been outstanding at this summer’s World Juniors, including a highlight reel goal versus Team Austria on Friday. Last but not least, the B’s announced several changes to their hockey operations staff for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
What Does a Successful Flyers Season Look Like in 2022-23?
The Philadelphia Flyers will enter 2022-23 coming off of two seasons in which they lacked success. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher insists they do not need to undergo a rebuild despite evidence to the contrary. He is hoping a better year of health from key players along with proper coaching from new hire John Tortorella will pay off and lead the team back to the playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Frederik Andersen Trade Revisited
For five seasons, Frederik Andersen patrolled the crease for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Though he had some ups and downs with the team, he was well-liked — for the most part — by the fans and within the room. But, as most know, Andersen didn’t always don the blue and white of the Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with some lingering questions. Some believe that their Stanley Cup window is still open, while others think that their chances of winning are nonexistent. Yet, for the former to still be true, the Bruins will need some of their top players to take their games to the next level this upcoming campaign. As a result of this, let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Bruins for 2022-23 and why they truly could come to fruition.
The Hockey Writers
3 Moose Players Who Could Play a Role for Jets in 2022-23
The Manitoba Moose finished the 2021-22 regular season with a record of 41-24-5, which was good for second place in the Central Division. Their season ended in heartbreaking fashion on home ice against the Milwaukee Admirals, losing the fifth game of the best-of-five series 2-1. When an American Hockey League...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Galchenyuk
As we inch closer to the opening of training camp, Alex Galchenyuk is still a free agent, despite coming off a decent 2021-22 season. In 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, he scored six goals and 21 points. Although that isn’t dominant production, he has shown in the past that he can be a solid middle-six forward when he’s on his game, and I think he should be able to land a contract before the start of 2022-23. Here’s a look at three teams that should consider signing the former first-round pick.
markerzone.com
NHL NETWORK RANKS TOP-20 CENTERS GOING INTO THE 2022-23 SEASON
Every year, the NHL Network ranks the top-20 players in each position leading into the coming season. On Sunday, they started off with taking a look at the center position and this list is surely to conjure up some controversy among fans of several teams around the league. 20. Robert...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens: 3 Burning Questions Heading Into Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens’ offseason started with non-stop activity. They won the draft lottery, they made some minor moves, made decisions on who to keep under control, and who to let walk away. They followed it up with a memorable NHL Entry Draft hosted in Montreal, one where they surprised some with the choice of Juraj Slafkovsky and a blockbuster trade for centerman Kirby Dach.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Remaining Free Agent Left Wingers to Target
Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson completely decimated the team’s depth at left wing this offseason. He of course traded star winger Alex DeBrincat and also let Dominik Kubalik leave through free agency. Although he has embraced the full-on rebuild, it wouldn’t be a bad thing for the team to add a left winger because of these notable offseason departures. In my opinion, three players are the most appealing among the remaining free agents. Let’s look at each of them now.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Can Look to Jets to Make a Move
The New York Islanders are hoping to make a splash with one big signing to help the team rebound from last season and put them over the top for 2022-23. General manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello has been linked to Nazem Kadri, but, as the experienced executive has proven, he can make unpredictable moves to drastically improve his team.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Biggest Questions Heading Into 2022-23 Season
After a strong 2021-22 season, optimism is high around the Los Angeles Kings, with most fans expecting another step forward this season. After adding Kevin Fiala and losing no major pieces, the team is in a solid position to meet fan expectations and finish near the top of the Pacific Division. This team still has questions surrounding them, though, and here are three of the biggest ones heading into the 2023-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Keys for a Successful 2022-23 Season
Going into a new NHL season, there are always realistic and unrealistic expectations for what your favorite team will accomplish that year. While every team has aspirations to win the Cup, the reality is that only one team will and 31 other teams will not. But just because a team doesn’t win the Stanley Cup that doesn’t always mean that there weren’t moments of success.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Evan Rodrigues
Even after a career year in 2021-22, Evan Rodrigues is still a free agent this late into the summer. In 82 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he scored 19 goals and recorded 43 points. Overall, those kinds of numbers certainly make him an appealing option, so it seems inevitable that he will sign a deal somewhere shortly. There are three teams that I view as solid potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
The Hockey Writers
3 Young Flyers Who Need to Have Big Seasons
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in regards to upgrading their roster. Instead, they are hoping that players returning from injuries, young players stepping up, and a new head coach to tighten things up will be enough to get the team back into playoff contention. What is...
New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires
The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
