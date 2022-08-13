ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Marion

By Michelle Kaufman
MARION — An Anderson man has died after a shooting early Saturday, according to Marion Police.

Officers found Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson in a yard around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Adams Street. That is about a mile away from Indiana Wesleyan University.

CPR was started and Gosha was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case. He has a $500,000 cash bond.

Witnesses told police there were vehicles in a nearby driveway that they hadn't seen before and that the drivers sped away from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-668-4417 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

