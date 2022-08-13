ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No injuries in vehicle fire in Great Falls

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 2 days ago
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Friday, August 12, 2022. There were no injuries.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the Loaf 'N Jug convenience store at 1225 Central Avenue West, near Ford's Drive In.

The fire happened under the hood of a mini-van that was parked in front of a fuel pump, sending up plumes of smoke and flame.

GFFR said in a Facebook post : "C-Shift E-2 working a vehicle fire at the gas pumps. No injuries and no fuel involved."

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Friday, August 12, 2022

Comments / 1

ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

