91st annual ‘Donkey Derby Days’ kicks off in Cripple Creek Saturday

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 91st annual Donkey Derby Days kicked off at 7 a.m. Saturday in Cripple Creek with a pancake breakfast and lots of donkeys to be seen.

The event has a parade, food vendors, a beer garden, donkey races, axe throwing, an art show, games, live music, and even a station where you can pan for gold. The event concludes with a Ted Vigil concert at 5.

Donkeys play a key role in Cripple Creek's rich history with their work helping miners during the Gold Rush. Their strong yet small bodies made them the perfect animal to help miners carry the load on the railroads.

The event is free but donations are encouraged which all goes towards care for the donkeys.

