ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cripple Creek, CO

91st annual ‘Donkey Derby Days’ kicks off in Cripple Creek Saturday

By Natasha Lynn
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kbI4_0hG5CeaY00

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 91st annual Donkey Derby Days kicked off at 7 a.m. Saturday in Cripple Creek with a pancake breakfast and lots of donkeys to be seen.

The event has a parade, food vendors, a beer garden, donkey races, axe throwing, an art show, games, live music, and even a station where you can pan for gold. The event concludes with a Ted Vigil concert at 5.

Donkeys play a key role in Cripple Creek's rich history with their work helping miners during the Gold Rush. Their strong yet small bodies made them the perfect animal to help miners carry the load on the railroads.

The event is free but donations are encouraged which all goes towards care for the donkeys.

The post 91st annual ‘Donkey Derby Days’ kicks off in Cripple Creek Saturday appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Donkey Derby Days celebrates 91st anniversary

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Donkey Derby Days celebrated its 91st anniversary on Saturday with a day full of festivities to honor the rich history of the town. Donkey Derby Days tops the list of favorite Cripple Creek events, according to the town. Communities all around Colorado attend the event believing the donkeys to be distant […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Annual Watermelon Festival in Monument brings fruity fun for the whole family

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The third annual watermelon festival put on by the Colorado Kids Ranch in Monument wrapped up Sunday after a three-day run. The festival began in 2020 as a safe outdoors event for the whole family. "We've done different things over the years and we want to try to do more things with The post Annual Watermelon Festival in Monument brings fruity fun for the whole family appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, CO
City
Cripple Creek, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Local restaurants hosting fundraisers Tuesday to benefit family of fallen deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, August 16, several restaurants in the Pikes Peak area will host fundraisers to benefit the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund in Deputy Andrew Peery's name. Dep. Peery lost his life in the line of duty Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shots fired call in The post Local restaurants hosting fundraisers Tuesday to benefit family of fallen deputy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO CITY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Blessing Boxes fulfills needs in the community

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County blessing boxes started during the Pandemic and continue to grow with increasing need in the area The founder GT Davis saw food banks and pantries were overwhelmed during the pandemic. So he built a food cabinet, placing it right outside his house. The box took off on social media and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

12 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Donkey Derby Day, Monster Trucks, Starlight Spectacular

It's a busy weekend in the Colorado Springs area and Pikes Peak region. Here are some of the top things to do. The August show at Cottonwood Center for the Arts: "1000 Words" — Works of Professional Photographers Guild of Colorado Springs." Photographers present a large choice of subject matter in a variety of techniques. Show hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday,10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/currentexhibition.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Donkeys#Parade#Railroads
KRDO News Channel 13

Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory announces opening date

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pasta lovers, mark your calendars! Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory has an opening date! The Old Spaghetti Factory features affordable, delicious 3-course meals that include soup or salad, freshly baked bread, an entrée, and dessert. Their pasta specialties are sure to entice, with Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter, homemade […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Denver

King Soopers host first ever farmer's market

Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.  
PARKER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mushroom hunter rescued from rugged terrain in Colorado

According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a lost mushroom hunter was rescued in the Wet Mountains in the early morning hours of August 13. After the team received a report of the lost man at about 9:30 PM the prior night, they launched their mission with three ground teams using information from his family that included the location of his vehicle and his last known GPS point.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Wanderlust Wellman

Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove

If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two of southern Colorado’s largest school districts return to class this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Summer doesn't officially end for another month or so, but it's technically over for school districts 11 and 20, the city's largest. KRDO District 20 led the way by welcoming grades kindergarten through 6 and grade 9 Monday, with the remaining grades returning Tuesday; District 11 is on a similar The post Two of southern Colorado’s largest school districts return to class this week appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks (EPCP) announced on their Twitter today that Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed next Thursday, August 18. EPCP says that the closure will be for some fire mitigation in the area. The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy