Jessie Lynn
2d ago
🤦some people are just slow 🤷. nessi is a plesiosaurus 🙄. all photos and videos proved that 20 year's ago. they traveled through the river that leads into the ocean. There is also sharks in the Mississippi river. All species can adapt and thrive like we do.
Dustin Henson
2d ago
literally been saying that the loch Ness was probably a Plesiosaurus for like 15 years and now all of the sudden people believe it may be actually possible 😒😮💨
Gary Sundean
2d ago
the latest research on Loch Ness no DNA in water that points to any dinosaurs, a lot of DNA that shows a very high eel population.
digg.com
Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils
Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
