ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

5 takeaways from Eagles first preseason game vs. Jets

By Jeremy Klump, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles were back in action Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field for their first preseason game against the New York Jets.

The Jets came from behind to earn a 24-21 win in a hard-fought, warm-up contest. The Eagles were up 14-0 in the first quarter, and Philly’s starting offense only played one drive. However, the third and fourth-string offense and defense struggled, allowing the Jets to take a 17-14 lead late.

Eagles quarterback Reid Sinnett, who had a tough game, played well when it mattered most. Sinnett threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Kennedy Brooks with under two minutes left to give the Eagles a 21-17 lead.

The issue was that Philly’s defense could not keep the Jets out of the end zone. Jets quarterback Chris Streveler found receiver Calvin Jackson for a five-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left for the victory.

The Eagles play their second preseason game at 1 p.m. August 21 against the Cleveland Browns.

Here are 5 key takeaways from Friday’s game.

5. Dallas Goedert could be an impact player

With all the talk about new wide receiver A.J. Brown and 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert has become the forgotten man on the Eagles’ offense. The Jets defense seemed to forget about him, too.

All the attention went to Brown, allowing Goedert to be wide open for an easy 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Goedert should have favorable matchups all season with defenses keying on Brown and Smith. With the one-on-one coverage all year, Goedert showed he could be an impact player in 2022. I predicted Goedert would have 60 catches for 720 yards and six touchdowns this year, but I may have been a little too low.

4. Emmaus’ Kyzir White was an underrated offseason signing

After the Eagles made several off-season moves, perhaps some of these new acquisitions are flying under the radar. One of these players is free agent linebacker Kyzir White, who played his high school ball at Emmaus High School.

White’s addition to the defense made an impact on Friday night. On the game’s first drive for the starting defense, White picked off Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson. It was the type of splash play the Eagles need more of.

3. Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean showed that they are DAWGS

I highlighted Jordan Davis as one of the biggest storylines to follow heading into the first preseason game, and the Eagles’ first-round pick did not disappoint. Davis played like a man among boys on the field. The 6′6″, 341-pound defensive lineman, was dominant in his limited reps. He caused havoc by blowing up run plays and by running down ball carriers. At times, Davis looked like the the best player on the field.

What made Davis’ incredible debut better was that if he was not making the play, 2022 third-round pick linebacker Nakobe Dean was. Dean was supposed to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but fell due to medical concerns. Philly took the risk on Dean, and after his first game in the NFL, it looks like the Eagles’ gamble may pay off.

Both Davis and Dean are former Georgia Bulldogs, and both showed they are still DAWGS in their first action as Eagles.

2. Jason Kelce was right; Cam Jurgens is the perfect center to replace him

When the Eagles drafted Nebraska center, Cam Jurgens, some fans wondered what that meant for Eagles’ legend Jason Kelce. Little did they know, Kelce had a hand in the Eagles selecting Jurgens.

Why? Kelce said ( via Bleacher Report ), “Out of all the guys that compare the most to myself, this guy is him.” Looks like Kelce was spot on. Jurgens played like a younger version of Kelce, pulling on run plays, screens and mauling defenders. Jurgens still has a long way to go, but Kelce may be right; Jurgens looks like a good fit to replace him, someday.

1. Jalen Hurts’ season is off to a great start

If you have stock in quarterback Jalen Hurts, you are smiling ear to ear. I predicted that Hurts would have a breakout season in 2022 and that breakout campaign started better than I could have imagined. Hurts played one drive because that’s all he needed to showcase his improvements.

Hurts took command of the offense and looked like a savvy veteran as he navigated the attack. The Eagles signal-caller ended his short night 6/6, 80 yards, and a touchdown pass to Goedert.

Hurts also had a nifty rushing touchdown that was called back for a suspect holding call.

The Eagles may have lost the game, but the energy is even higher for this season after watching the first-team offense and Hurts perform well.

The Morning Call’s Jeremy Klump can be reached at jklump@mcall.com .

Follow him on Twitter @NUTTYxPROFESSOR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders are on a collision course this Sunday, with the Vikings looking to take off the right foot in the 2022 NFL preseason with a road win. With that said, here are three big predictions for the Vikings in this Week 1 preseason showdown in Las Vegas. Vikings […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Morning Call

Northern Lehigh football Countdown to Kickoff: Bulldogs want another playoff run, plus 3 things to know

The feelings are still fresh for Nick Frame and A.J. Jimenez. The Northern Lehigh seniors remember what fun it was winning a District 11 championship and reaching the PIAA semifinals in 2021. They also recall the hard work and teamwork it took to get to that point, and what it felt like to leave the stadium in Lehighton last November after getting beat by eventual state champion Southern ...
SLATINGTON, PA
The Morning Call

Bethlehem Catholic football countdown to kickoff: Golden Hawks set to soar again after disappointing 2021 season

Bethlehem Catholic is one of the area’s most historically successful programs in football. But 2021 was an uncharacteristic season for the Golden Hawks. Becahi went 2-7, 1-6 in the EPC South and missed the District 11 playoffs for the first time since 2012 when the program went 1-9. While mid-August doesn’t always offer an accurate gauge of where teams will be in mid-November, second-year ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
The Morning Call

Dieruff football countdown to kickoff: Huskies have to avoid distractions if they want first D11 playoff berth in 25 years

Coach Dave Lutte said Dieruff football has three goals every year, but it has added a fourth for 2022. “No. 1 goal is to beat Allen; No. 2 is to make districts; No. 3 is to have a winning record and this year, we have a fourth goal,” he said. “That fourth goal is to avoid the things that keep us off the field. Last year we had to throw several kids off the team and suspend several others for ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy