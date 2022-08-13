ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Suspected serial groper charged in Chicago’s South Loop attacks

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of groping several women in the city’s South Loop area has been charged with multiple felonies. Officials with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after being identified as “the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Drive-by shooter leaves 1 injured in Uptown, police say

A drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old man injured in Uptown on Saturday afternoon, but the victim does not appear to be the intended target. According to Chicago police, the man was walking in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street when a bullet struck him in the shoulder around 2:50 p.m.
Volunteers protect pedestrians from DLSD red light scofflaws, CPD enables the lawbreakers

On February 28, a BMW driver fatally struck technical consulting engineer Gerardo Marciales, 41, as he rode a Divvy bike west from the Lakefront Trail across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive. Merciales had a walk signal as he rode in the crosswalk on the north leg of the intersection. The northbound motorist had a green left-turn arrow, but the light for proceeding north was was red, and he ran it.
Retired Chicago Police officer shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago Police officer was shot during an attempted robbery in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday, a source tells CBS 2. The 59-year-old retired officer was approached by someone on the sidewalk who tried to rob him before both men started shooting. He was shot in the arm and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The incident happened around 4 p.m, and police were on the scene in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw in Lawndale as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. No one is in custody.
Investigation continues into boat accident in the 'Playpen' that left two injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation continues into exactly what caused the skipper of a boat to back into two women in Lake Michigan. The incident critically injured both of them.A licensed captain shared some insight into what may have gone wrong. In the late afternoon Saturday, dozens of boats filled the area known as the Playpen, just north of Navy Pier. Then came 911 calls for help. A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the licensed captain of a boat was attempting to anchor in the Playpen when the boat's windlass malfunctioned. The rental boat began to drift. The captain...
