FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Woodridge man found with AR-15 rifle and guns in Englewood could be free on bail
Alexander Podgorny the man from suburban Woodridge, 27 miles from Chicago, in DuPage County, who was found with an AR-15 rifle and four other loaded guns on August 4 in Moran Park in Englewood, could be set free on electronic monitoring after he fired several shots at 3:30 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
3 teens shot in 5 hour span on South Side, 1 fatally: CPD
Street violence this weekend in Chicago included the shootings of three teenagers. One teen is dead, two wounded in separate incidents. A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., near 131st and Lawrence.
Chicago crime: Police warn Northwest Side residents of ruse burglaries targeting seniors
Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents about "ruse burglaries" targeting senior citizens.
Suspected serial groper charged in Chicago’s South Loop attacks
CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of groping several women in the city’s South Loop area has been charged with multiple felonies. Officials with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after being identified as “the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warning: Man disguised himself at city worker, demanded money from Mag Mile businesses
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners about a man disguising himself as a city worker in order to get paid for fraudulent services. In each incident, police say the man entered a business along Michigan Avenue and identified himself as an inspector checking carbon monoxide meters. After spending...
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
Armed man shot by CPD officer after Back of the Yards struggle charged, $1M bond set
A judge set bond at $1 million for a man who is still hospitalized after being shot in the head by a CPD officer. He was armed during the South Side struggle, police said.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say
A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Drive-by shooter leaves 1 injured in Uptown, police say
A drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old man injured in Uptown on Saturday afternoon, but the victim does not appear to be the intended target. According to Chicago police, the man was walking in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street when a bullet struck him in the shoulder around 2:50 p.m.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Volunteers protect pedestrians from DLSD red light scofflaws, CPD enables the lawbreakers
On February 28, a BMW driver fatally struck technical consulting engineer Gerardo Marciales, 41, as he rode a Divvy bike west from the Lakefront Trail across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive. Merciales had a walk signal as he rode in the crosswalk on the north leg of the intersection. The northbound motorist had a green left-turn arrow, but the light for proceeding north was was red, and he ran it.
Retired Chicago Police officer shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago Police officer was shot during an attempted robbery in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday, a source tells CBS 2. The 59-year-old retired officer was approached by someone on the sidewalk who tried to rob him before both men started shooting. He was shot in the arm and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The incident happened around 4 p.m, and police were on the scene in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw in Lawndale as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. No one is in custody.
Investigation continues into boat accident in the 'Playpen' that left two injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation continues into exactly what caused the skipper of a boat to back into two women in Lake Michigan. The incident critically injured both of them.A licensed captain shared some insight into what may have gone wrong. In the late afternoon Saturday, dozens of boats filled the area known as the Playpen, just north of Navy Pier. Then came 911 calls for help. A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the licensed captain of a boat was attempting to anchor in the Playpen when the boat's windlass malfunctioned. The rental boat began to drift. The captain...
