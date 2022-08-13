ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunday brings clouds, late afternoon to evening rain

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — After a spectacular Friday and Saturday, your Sunday will feature clouds and eventually rain in the late afternoon to evening. It will still be comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday morning is looking wet throughout the day, but with on...
WVNT-TV

Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department...
mocoshow.com

Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power

The Capital Area Solar Co-op is currently in its second round of a campaign to get Washington area homeowners to consider powering their homes with the power of the sun. This run of the campaign will go through Aug. 30 and will include a special “Wine and Shine Happy Hour” and information session at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy.
northernvirginiamag.com

An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland

Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
DCist

‘It’s Brutal:’ A Lot Of Major D.C. Restaurants And Food Companies Closed This Week

It’s been quite a week in the D.C. restaurant world. After two-and-a-half years of pandemic-related struggles and closures, at least five major businesses closed their doors this week alone. Some of the establishments were short-lived: Korean-inspired restaurant Magpie and the Tiger is closing after opening in Petworth just seven months ago. Capitol Hill fine-dining restaurant Newland is closing after just four months, citing rising food costs, labor shortages, and economic uncertainty.
mocoshow.com

Hangry Joe’s Travilah Square Opening Pushed Back to Monday, August 15

The first announced Hangry Joe’s in MoCo (Wheaton already opened, but was announced later) will now open in the Travilah Square shopping center on Monday, August 15 Saturday, according to a sign placed on the front door. The sign previously stated that the restaurant would open on Saturday, August 13z.
wfmd.com

Low Level Flights Planned For The Region

USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
US News and World Report

16 Top Charlottesville Wineries to Visit

Thomas Jefferson dreamed of producing great American wine in Monticello. Unfortunately, due to environmental issues and political upheaval, Jefferson's vision for Monticello was never realized during his lifetime. Today, his dream is a reality thanks to the formation of the Monticello Wine Trail: a network of more than 40 wineries that are part of Virginia's American Viticultural Area. Several of these wineries, which sit within a 25-mile radius of Charlottesville, also offer luxury accommodations and excellent restaurants on-site.
southbmore.com

Lineup of US and Foreign Vessels Arriving for Maryland Fleet Week Announced

Photo from Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore press release:. Get ready to “weigh anchor” with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore presented by Northrop Grumman, set to take place September 7-13. Today, the berthing plans were unveiled for US and foreign vessels coming to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point (Under Armour Pier) and Port Covington (NEW location this year!) Included in the line-up are hometown favorites such as the USS Constellation, the USS Torsk and others. Below find the list of ships and where event goers can see them and take tours. Tours aboard the ships are free, open to the public and will take place Thursday, September 8- Monday, September 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (schedule subject to change) For more information and details on schedules, follow us on social media or visit www.mdfleetweek.com.
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
northernvirginiamag.com

This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia

If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
