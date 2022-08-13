Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunday brings clouds, late afternoon to evening rain
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — After a spectacular Friday and Saturday, your Sunday will feature clouds and eventually rain in the late afternoon to evening. It will still be comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday morning is looking wet throughout the day, but with on...
WVNT-TV
Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department...
mocoshow.com
Capital Area Solar Co-op Will Remain Open Through Aug. 30 in Encouraging Homeowners to Consider Letting the Sun Provide Their Power
The Capital Area Solar Co-op is currently in its second round of a campaign to get Washington area homeowners to consider powering their homes with the power of the sun. This run of the campaign will go through Aug. 30 and will include a special “Wine and Shine Happy Hour” and information session at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy.
northernvirginiamag.com
An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland
Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernvirginiamag.com
From Hot Air Balloons to Local Art, These Are the Top Hobby Festivals in Northern Virginia
No matter what you do in your free time, there is sure to be a festival surrounding your favorite passions. From days dedicated to furry friends and cosplay at its finest to flying high among the clouds, there’s a festival for just about everything here in NoVA. Festival of...
travelnoire.com
Job Alert: Hilton Hotels' Headquarters To Create 350 Jobs In Virginia Over The Next Five Years
If you’re located in or near Fairfax County, Virginia, we have a job alert for you. Leading hospitality Hilton Hotels will upgrade its headquarters in Fairfax Country, including a plan to create 350 new jobs within the next 5 years. Northern Virginia’s impact on Hilton. Chris Nassetta, President...
‘It’s Brutal:’ A Lot Of Major D.C. Restaurants And Food Companies Closed This Week
It’s been quite a week in the D.C. restaurant world. After two-and-a-half years of pandemic-related struggles and closures, at least five major businesses closed their doors this week alone. Some of the establishments were short-lived: Korean-inspired restaurant Magpie and the Tiger is closing after opening in Petworth just seven months ago. Capitol Hill fine-dining restaurant Newland is closing after just four months, citing rising food costs, labor shortages, and economic uncertainty.
foxbaltimore.com
Authentic Latino Cuisine at Caliente Grill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Experience traditional Latino cuisine right here in Maryland at Caliente Grill. Owner Roxana Rodriguez and Chef Martha Quispe share a unique dish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Travilah Square Opening Pushed Back to Monday, August 15
The first announced Hangry Joe’s in MoCo (Wheaton already opened, but was announced later) will now open in the Travilah Square shopping center on Monday, August 15 Saturday, according to a sign placed on the front door. The sign previously stated that the restaurant would open on Saturday, August 13z.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
Augusta Free Press
Project to build bicycle, pedestrian bridge across the Potomac River receives $20 million grant
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority has been awarded a grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation in support of its Long Bridge bicycle and pedestrian crossing project. The $20 million grant comes from the USDOT’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program. The long bridge bicycle and...
wfmd.com
Low Level Flights Planned For The Region
USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
WTOP
What Northern Virginia parents are most concerned about as kids go back to school
As D.C.-area parents and children get ready to start school and settle in to their new routines this fall, a recent survey found that parents are worried about their kids’ mental health, and a local doctor has advice to help allay their concerns. The MedStar Health back-to-school survey, conducted...
Wbaltv.com
Gates on Route 50 at Chesapeake Bay Bridge are part of elaborate new lane-closure system
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New gates on U.S. Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be part of an elaborate, first-of-its-kind automated lane-closure system. The Maryland Transportation Authority said the new $58 million project is designed to improve worker safety and save drivers time. Over the past five years,...
US News and World Report
16 Top Charlottesville Wineries to Visit
Thomas Jefferson dreamed of producing great American wine in Monticello. Unfortunately, due to environmental issues and political upheaval, Jefferson's vision for Monticello was never realized during his lifetime. Today, his dream is a reality thanks to the formation of the Monticello Wine Trail: a network of more than 40 wineries that are part of Virginia's American Viticultural Area. Several of these wineries, which sit within a 25-mile radius of Charlottesville, also offer luxury accommodations and excellent restaurants on-site.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
southbmore.com
Lineup of US and Foreign Vessels Arriving for Maryland Fleet Week Announced
Photo from Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore press release:. Get ready to “weigh anchor” with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore presented by Northrop Grumman, set to take place September 7-13. Today, the berthing plans were unveiled for US and foreign vessels coming to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point (Under Armour Pier) and Port Covington (NEW location this year!) Included in the line-up are hometown favorites such as the USS Constellation, the USS Torsk and others. Below find the list of ships and where event goers can see them and take tours. Tours aboard the ships are free, open to the public and will take place Thursday, September 8- Monday, September 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (schedule subject to change) For more information and details on schedules, follow us on social media or visit www.mdfleetweek.com.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
Comments / 0