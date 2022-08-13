Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Predictions, previews for an exciting opening week of high school football
The moment we have been waiting for is finally here—the 2022 high school football season kicks off this week. It couldn’t be a more exciting way to start the season either. We’ll get to start with a Thursday-night game in Montgomery, then we’ll have one nationally-ranked matchup and one top-five Class 6A battle.
22 games to watch in 2022: This season’s most intriguing prep football matchups
The 2022 high school football schedule officially kicks off in Alabama later this week. From Week 1 – or Week 0 as it is deemed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association – to the final week of the regular season, there are intriguing matchups throughout the state.
Tuscaloosa Native on List of Favorites to be Mr. Football 2022
Tuscaloosa, AL -- Senior quarterback Ethan Crawford has been named to the preseason Mr. Football list leading up to the start of this years high school football season. The selection comes with little surprise after Crawford lead the Patriots to last years 6A semi-finals. The 6' 2 dual-threat was selected...
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Spartans' chase for state title continues in competitive Class 5A
This is the fifth in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
Center Point’s Montego Hoskins hired by Stillman as assistant basketball coach
By Chris Megginson, Special to The TribuneTUSCALOOSA —Former Stillman College point guard Montego Hoskins is coming home to Alabama. The Center Point native, who led the Eagles to the 5A state finals in 2013, has been hired as the new assistant coach for Stillman College men’s basketball. Hoskins was also the 2018 NAIA Association of […]
College Football News
UAB vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Game Preview
UAB vs Alabama A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: UAB (0-0), Alabama A&M (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide
Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
beckersspine.com
Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons
Charles Pitt, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
Obituary: Mavinell Barnett Thornton (June 24, 1937 ~ August 14, 2022)
Mavinell Barnett Thornton, 85, of Pinson, passed away on August 14, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1937, to Major and Georgia Barnett. Thornton was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Thomas Lloyd Thornton; her sons, Thomas Lloyd Thornton, Jr, and George William Thornton; her daughter, Jacqueline Denise Thornton. She […]
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
Obituary: Watson E. Gaither (August 6, 1938 ~ August 11, 2022
Watson E. Gaither, age 84, of Trussville, went to be with his Lord on August 11, 2022, following an extended battle with cancer. He is survived by Margaret, his loving wife of 64 years, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He was an amazingly patient and kind man who was a longtime member of […]
Bham Now
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Adamsville man killed in I-65 SB crash in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was killed in an I-65 Southbound crash in Birmingham on Friday, August 12, at approximately 7:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt was the driver of a motor vehicle stalled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 when struck from […]
wbrc.com
Two injured in crash near Titusville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
wbrc.com
Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
Bham Now
Bandit Pâtisserie is open now + 5 more Birmingham businesses on the way
If you’re like us and always want a mid-morning sweet treat, you’re going to want to pay attention to this special edition of openings. From a pâtisserie opening on First Ave. N to retail in Pelham, we’ve got six of Birmingham’s most anticipated openings ready for you.
